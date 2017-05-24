

Not a done deal yet. (Associated Press photos)

The long-discussed boxing match between 15-time world champion pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is only half done, with McGregor announcing that he had signed his part of the bargain last week. But if the fight ever does happen, UFC President Dana White said it could be the last time McGregor ever steps into the ring or the octagon.

As with most major sports news, this information was conveyed during an interview with Snoop Dogg. Apparently, White is thinking that the money McGregor would make from the Mayweather bout — possibly a mind-bending $75 million — would be so great that he might not feel like doing anything like that ever again.

“Conor could make $75 million; how do you come back and fight [for] $10 million? He may never fight again,” White told Snoop. “You have to be hungry and you may not be hungry with $75 million in the bank, but he is hungry for Mayweather and hungry to prove people wrong.”

White’s spitballing could be on the mark: McGregor claims to have made $40 million, before taxes, in fight purses and endorsements in 2016, when he fought three times in UFC. Getting much more than that with just one fight could alter his thinking about his future.

As for the other side of the equation, the ostensibly retired Mayweather said Saturday night that he seems likely to step into the ring against a guy who’s never once trained as a strict boxer in his life.

“I think the fight will happen,” Mayweather said. “We have to give the people what they want to see.”

[H/t for the transcription: Business Insider]