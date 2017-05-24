

Ezekiel Elliott, right, missed his second straight day of OTAs on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was held out of organized team activities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as a precautionary measure after he was involved in a minor car accident Sunday.

ESPN reports that Elliott was the passenger in a car that was hit, and while the second-year pro did not seem to suffer any significant injuries in the crash, the Cowboys said he was being evaluated for a hit to the head.

[If Tom Brady wanted to show real toughness, he’d admit he did something dumb]

Ezekiel Elliott will be held out of practice again today after suffering a head injury as a passenger in a minor car accident Sunday night — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) May 24, 2017

Cowboys said Ezekiel Elliott suffered a hit to the head and he is being evaluated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

Elliott, who led the league with 1,631 rushing yards as a rookie in 2016, was involved in a minor accident on the way to the Cowboys’ team facility in Frisco, Tex., in January. Elliott joked about the collision on Twitter and practiced later that day.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

The Cowboys will conclude their first week of OTAs with a workout on Thursday and resume practice on Tuesday.