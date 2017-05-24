

Shaquille O’Neal, left, and Charles Barkley are shown during a happier moment in 2010. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini for The Greenbrier Resort)

There’s a reason Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley sit at opposite ends of the “NBA on TNT” set, far from each other. Apart from the fact that it would be physically difficult to actually place the two former NBA superstars, who have only gotten bulkier in retirement, near one another, they are the most likely members of the panel to get into a heated dispute.

O’Neal and Barkley have had plenty of televised disagreements, but for the most part, they retain the sense of fun for which the TNT show is properly beloved. However, Tuesday brought one of their tenser exchanges, which even had host Ernie Johnson wondering how things got “so personal.”

Following Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, won by the Cavaliers over the Celtics, the panel was discussing the next Cleveland-Boston showdown, set for Thursday. Not for the first time, O’Neal reminded Barkley that he had only made one, losing appearance in the NBA Finals, whereas Shaq’s career produced four championship rings.

Barkley shot back that at least he, unlike O’Neal, wasn’t “riding” on the “coattails” of Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade. That had O’Neal saying, “I passed you up 10 years ago.”

[J.R. Smith finally able to bring prematurely born daughter home from hospital]

Barkley then repeated the “coattails” disparagement regarding Bryant and Wade, and this time, he threw in Alonzo Mourning and even Rick Fox.

“Everyone knows you’re a bum,” O’Neal interjected, as Johnson and analyst Kenny Smith stayed out of the fray by picking at plates of food. But when O’Neal added, “People question why you’re in the Hall of Fame, anyway, bum,” Johnson felt the need to jump in.

“Why did that get so personal when we’re talking about Game 5?” Johnson plaintively asked. If his goal was to lower the temperature in the room, it didn’t work.

“Because Chuck always interrupts me,” O’Neal said. “Don’t interrupt me, Chuck, or I’m gonna punch you right in your face.”

“If you hit me, I mean, we’re gonna be moving some furniture,” Barkley responded. He then went for a much needed laugh by saying, “I’m gonna throw one of these chicken wings at your fat a–.”

At that point, both antagonists held up chicken wings, in mock threats to hurl them at each other. With the mood finally lightened, the conversation among the four was able to return to the playoff series, although O’Neal got in another shot, saying of Barkley, “He don’t know nothing about that, he only went to the Finals once.”

The TNT crew has a heated discussion surrounding LeBron James' recent comments pic.twitter.com/YbsmP8LWxP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2017

It already has to be galling to Barkley that he is considered among the best players of his generation, yet never won a title (thanks in no small part to Michael Jordan), and now has to hear about it constantly from O’Neal. It probably doesn’t help that Smith won two rings as a member of the Hakem Olajuwon-led Rockets, while Barkley joined Houston just after that championship run.

In fact, Barkley’s participation on a Rockets team that included Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler formed the basis for an O’Neal critique in January, after LeBron James had said that the Cavaliers needed to acquire “a f—king playmaker.” On the TNT show, Barkley said there was “something fundamentally wrong” with James demanding more help for his defending-champion squad, which had Shaq loudly pointing out that Barkley had “played for a team that had a big four.”

[Stephen A. Smith blasts Kevin Durant as ‘arrogant’ and ‘disrespectful’ to NBA fans]

O’Neal was mistaken about Pippen forming a “big four” in Houston, given that Drexler retired before Pippen joined Barkley and Olajuwon in Houston, but Barkley was more interested in noting that they were all near the end of their lengthy careers at that point.

“We were all old men, way past our prime!” Barkley exclaimed. “This guy [James] just won the championship!”

“First of all, you know nothing about going back-to-back, I do, and Kenny do,” O’Neal replied.

The TNT crew has a heated discussion surrounding LeBron James' recent comments pic.twitter.com/YbsmP8LWxP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2017

With O’Neal, who has always loved to joke around and pull pranks, it’s sometimes hard to know when he’s crossed the line from playful teasing to something less benign. He certainly has no problem making fun of Barkley, including posting footage Tuesday of his fellow panelists eating from their plates of food while calling Barkley “fat boy.”

Look at these sloppy eaters A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 23, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Unfortunately for Barkley, he’ll always have to eat the fact that O’Neal has four rings to his zero. While things don’t always get “personal” between those two, the not-infrequent moments of real tension only add to the reputation among sports fans of “NBA on TNT” as must-watch TV.