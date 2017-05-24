The Cavaliers reasserted control over the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night with a 112-99 win over the Celtics, one in which Kyrie Irving destroyed the Celtics with 42 points while playing on a bum ankle. Nevertheless, the play everyone is talking about had nothing to do with Irving, because LeBron James missed a dunk off perhaps the most gorgeous outlet pass of the season from Kevin Love.

Another brilliant outlet pass from Love but LeBron bricks the dunk pic.twitter.com/HrPIFfZbXx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 24, 2017

I mean, he just bricked it.

When the monstars steal your powers pic.twitter.com/EfdnmgmCXE — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 24, 2017

James almost always finishes these type of plays.

LeBron James had 6 missed dunks this season entering tonight — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2017

Because most of the Cleveland-Boston games have been wholly non-competitive — the Celtics played only about 18 minutes of good basketball in their Game 3 win and were outscored 93-70 over the final three quarters Tuesday night — we’re left mostly with a tiresome debate about James’s place in the NBA pantheon, especially where it relates to Michael Jordan. He never missed a dunk, right?

James still finished Tuesday night’s game with 34 points despite picking up his fourth foul with 6:46 left in the first half. Should have been 36.