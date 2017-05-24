The New York Giants can’t have been happy that Odell Beckham skipped their first two offseason training activities this week. The team likely is even less pleased that its Pro Bowl wide receiver was apparently spending his time training with noted ex-NFL player Johnny Manziel.

Hey, at least Beckham was practicing football, right? That’s according to TMZ Sports, which reported Wednesday that “Manziel and OBJ hit the gridiron for some passing drills” in Los Angeles this week.

But there is nothing quite like visual evidence, and that was supplied by “Kickasso,” a person described as Beckham’s “custom cleat artist,” who posted a photo to Instagram. Mr. Kickasso subsequently deleted that post, but Manziel himself thoughtfully shared it on his account, with a caption indicating that he is still working on an NFL comeback.

This is hardly the first time Manziel and Beckham, who is expected to report for a Giants OTA on Thursday after skipping the voluntary sessions Monday and Tuesday, have been associated. Coincidentally or not, Manziel was at the Miami nightclub where Beckham and some teammates infamously partied all night the week of a playoff game, and in March, they both posted an image, apparently taken from the Snapchat account of Manziel’s fiancee, of them hanging out backstage at a Drake concert.

Since then, Beckham has populated his Instagram account with dozens of photos, including another one of himself with Manziel, but the latter has posted just three in that time, including the second photo with Beckham and Wednesday’s image. In other words, the former Browns quarterback appears intent on letting the world know that not only is he serious about returning to the NFL, but that he is tight with one of the league’s biggest stars.

Beckham’s stardom was reinforced Tuesday, with news that he had agreed to the biggest shoe deal ever bestowed by Nike on a football player. The apparel giant reportedly plans an expansive line of Beckham-branded products, going beyond cleats to cross trainers and even lifestyle-oriented items.

That’s a reflection of the fact that Beckham isn’t just popular for his on-field exploits, although they are considerable. Taking advantage of the New York spotlight, to a certain degree, he has cultivated a hip off-field image, and hanging out with Drake and the rapper’s entourage (which has very much included Manziel) is part of that persona.

However, as rededicated to football as Manziel may be these days, the former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick is still best known for throwing away a promising career to hit the party circuit full-time, so the Giants would have reason to be wary. Even if Manziel were not involved, the team would surely prefer to see its best player setting an example by attending all 10 OTAs.

It wasn’t clear if Beckham was reacting to the spate of Manziel-related stories Wednesday, but he posted a tweet that appeared to mock sports journalists for drumming up a story about him where there was none (guilty as charged!). Indeed, he may well show up at the Giants’ facility Thursday, and every subsequent practice, and be as excellent as usual, thus rendering his no-shows Monday and Tuesday — and possible reasons for them — more or less irrelevant.

"If they don't have a story these days they'll make one…" I might get that tatted #StayTheCourse — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) May 24, 2017

At this point, though, Beckham is still coming off a postseason in which the Miami excursion was followed by a team-wide letdown in the playoff game against the Packers. Immediately after that 38-13 drubbing, in which Beckham caught just four passes for 28 yards, he punched a hole in the wall outside the Giants’ locker room at Lambeau Field, causing quarterback Eli Manning to tell reporters that the wide receiver “put too much pressure on himself.”

At the time, that was just the latest incident that led some observers to question the 24-year-old Beckham’s maturity. Even the even-keeled Manning had said earlier in the season, of Beckham’s penchant for drawing attention to himself, that “you can get real sick of it if he’s not going out there and making plays.”

In somewhat a related development, the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that Beckham was spotted Monday “partying with singer Iggy Azalea” at an upscale Los Angeles bowling center. The newspaper added that Azalea, formerly the fiancee of the Lakers’ Nick Young, and Beckham are “rumored to be dating.”

All told, the latest headlines regarding Beckham might not be coming as welcome developments to the Giants. It’s one thing for the three-time Pro Bowler to make his own offseason choices about where and with whom to practice football, it’s another to choose to be doing that with Johnny Football himself.