

Rob Gronkowski has missed 24 games over the past five seasons. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

When Rob Gronkowski is healthy, he’s the NFL’s best tight end. With a reworked contract, the Patriots are giving him a chance to be paid like the top player at his position — as long as he can stay on the field.

Gronkowski has three years left on a six-year, $54 million contract extension he signed in 2012, but the big money doesn’t kick in until 2018. With the four-time Pro Bowler long since having proved his worth, he can boost his 2017 pay from a reported $5.25 million to $10.75 million, or somewhere in between, if he hits certain benchmarks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited information from Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the incentives break down like this:

$6.75 million if Gronkowski reaches 70 percent playing time, 60 receptions, 800 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns.

$8.75 million if he reaches 80 percent playing time, 70 catches, 1,000 receiving yards or 12 touchdowns.

$10.75 million for reaching 90 percent playing time, 80 catches, 1,200 receiving yards or all-pro recognition.

Since his rookie season in 2010, Gronkowski has been named first-team all-pro in the three years in which he’s been able to play at least 15 games (2011, 2014, 2015). Unfortunately, the Arizona product, who slipped to the fourth round in 2010 because of concerns about his back, has had a litany of injuries in the NFL, including season-ending back surgery last year.

Including a hamstring strain that caused him to miss the first two contests, Gronkowski played in just eight games, with six starts, and posted career-low numbers. Although the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl without him, they are well aware of his value, and Tuesday’s deal shows that the team wants what he wants: to see Gronkowski return to being a consistent contributor to the offense.

After Gronkowski went down at the end of November last year, the Providence Journal pointed out that in career games with the tight end healthy, as opposed to when he was absent, Tom Brady had a higher completion percentage (65.5 to 57.5), averaged more yards per game (290.8 to 257.8) and had a much higher passer rating (104.5 to 84.4). The newspaper also noted that through Gronkowski’s injury, Patriots quarterbacks were averaging many more yards per pass attempt with him on the field in 2016 than with him sidelined, 8.76 to 7.64, a far higher differential than for any other New England pass-catcher.

Jimmy Graham of the Seahawks is slated to be the NFL’s highest-paid tight end this season, at $10 million (per Spotrac), so Gronkowski will have an opportunity to top that. Given that he has almost always produced at a Hall of Fame level when on the field, it’s likely that all he has to do is stay healthy, but that’s always been the rub.