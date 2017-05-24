

Tiger Woods finally seems like he’s in a good place with his back. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods dropped a bit of an update on his ailing back Wednesday, and the news apparently is good. But don’t expect him back on the course anytime soon.

“It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years,” Woods wrote on his website.

Woods, 41, has played sparingly since returning to professional golf in December, missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and withdrawing from a European PGA Tour event in Dubai the next month. In late March, Woods announced that he would not be playing in this year’s Masters because he didn’t feel “tournament ready,” and last month he said he had undergone his fourth back surgery since 2014, putting his entire 2017 season in doubt.

The pain was quite severe, Woods said.

“I could no longer live with the pain I had,” he wrote. “We tried every possible nonsurgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope. The process leading up to my decision to have surgery was exhaustive. I consulted with a specialist, and after weighing my options, that’s when I decided to go to Texas to have surgery.”

Woods made it clear in his note that he isn’t anywhere close to returning to the sport — he said he “can’t twist for another two and half to three months,” which would seemingly rule out a comeback this season — and that he’s focused merely “on short-term goals.” At some point, however, he plans on making it back to the sport he once dominated. It might not be until next year, which will be 10 years removed from his last major victory at the 2008 U.S. Open, but he says it will happen.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.”