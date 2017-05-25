

Kyle Schwarber, dressed like a Champ. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

Going back to his days with the Tampa Bay Rays, Joe Maddon has kept things loose by having his squads don themed outfits for road trips. With his Chicago Cubs heading out West on Thursday for a six-game swing that includes a visit to San Diego, what better idea for wacky garb than a tribute to “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”?

The 2004 Will Ferrell comedy, set, of course, in mid-1970s San Diego, has more than retained its popularity over the years. Some players were more dedicated to the theme than others, but the important thing is that the Cubs stayed classy.

That’s Kyle Schwarber as sportscaster Champ Kind, mostly pulling off the look with the cowboy hat. “I love ‘Anchorman,'” Schwarber said (via MLB.com). “Champ’s my guy.”

John Lackey seemed to be combining Champ’s hat with a suit that evoked the title character. Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo may or may not have been in a glass case of emotion, but he got into the ’70s swing of things with a groovy wig.

John Lackey IS Champ Kind: pic.twitter.com/0uMsgDuKnc — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) May 25, 2017

Nobody beats the Rizz. pic.twitter.com/XTBesecVa2 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) May 25, 2017

In previous seasons under Maddon, the Cubs have dressed in outlandish suits, Halloween costumes, pajamas and Blackhawks jerseys. The manager began the tradition while with Tampa Bay, where he had his Rays dress up in tuxedos and as hippies.

Following a 5-1 win Thursday over the Giants, Kris Bryant didn’t exactly hit a home run with his “Anchorman” look, as he did at the plate earlier in the day, but he explained that his Cubs-themed suit was a memento from his appearance on “Ellen.” Other players who were eye-catching in their own ways included Koji Uehara, Felix Pena, Pedro Strop, Jason Heyward and Mike Montgomery.

Kris Bryant wore a jersey suit. pic.twitter.com/OWNAFLHEOw — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) May 25, 2017

Felix Pena and Pedro Strop: pic.twitter.com/vRG7TUAUnk — Cubs Talk (@CSNCubs) May 25, 2017

Carl Edwards looked disco-tastic, even rocking an afro pick, while strength and conditioning coordinator Tim Buss really went for it. Boy, that escalated quickly!

No touching of the hair or face. pic.twitter.com/EQ7BOpkENG — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2017

“Joe bounced stuff off of us and we said, ‘Yeah, this one will be cool and fun, because we’re going to San Diego and we can wear it there and coming back,'” Heyward said. “I’m sure teams have done it before.”

“We’ll have to contact Will Ferrell,” Rizzo said. “I saw him a couple weeks ago in Boston. Maybe he’ll come and say hello while we’re in L.A.”

It’s a fun time in general for the Cubs, who broke the franchise’s epic World Series jinx last year and are off to a 25-21 start this year, good enough for a share of first in the NL Central. No word on if the team, as it flew off to California, engaged in a rousing rendition of “Afternoon Delight.”