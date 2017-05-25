

LaVar Ball is trying to turn a profit off his confrontation with Kristine Leahy. (Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

LaVar Ball is at it again. What more could the bombastic basketball dad known for crowing about his and his sons’ talent possibly have done this time, you may ask.

Well, he’s out to make a profit off an ugly, unenlightened moment last week when he dismissively told a female sports reporter to “stay in your lane.” On Wednesday, he tweeted that he is now selling “Stay in yo lane” shirts ($50 for men’s tees, $60 for a women’s tank top) produced by his Big Baller Brand.

"STAY IN YO LANE!" Go to https://t.co/hqvuv4wISG to purchase pic.twitter.com/kmEEG3eTwd — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 25, 2017

That’s right. Ball is trying to make a buck on a remark that was widely seen as sexist when it came out of his mouth in response to a question on Fox Sports’ “The Herd” about the audacity of selling $495 BBB sneakers. (Is this a great country or what?) Colin Cowherd inquired whether he had sold any shoes and, when Ball dodged the question, co-host Kristine Leahy asked how many pairs had been sold. Without looking at Leahy, who was across the studio, Ball responded, “Stay in your lane.” Undeterred, she pressed on and Ball said he was “scared to death” of her and called her a “hater.”

Lavar Ball goes in on reporter part 1 pic.twitter.com/fA1SC7gN1O — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

That, actually, was the high point of the conversation as the two wrangled over whether Big Baller was for men only. Leahy’s point was that “in order to have a successful company, you’re going to have to have women who like your brand.” Ball retorted, “If you have a women’s company. We’re talking about Big Baller Brand.”

[LaVar Ball tells a female Fox Sports reporter to ‘stay in your lane’]

Voilà … Big Baller Brand as of Wednesday has a women’s item for sale on its website.

Big Baller Brand has added some new women's apparel to their website. pic.twitter.com/h9WHAIzLdB — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) May 25, 2017

Leahy wasn’t about to retreat to her lane, though, as the talk turned to Fox Sports’ Jason Whitlock.

Lavar Ball goes in on Reporter part 2 pic.twitter.com/ZnfQqWww8b — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

Ball took a shot at Whitlock, saying that “he can’t comment on anything but snacks.” That prompted to Leahy wonder if he disrespected women and “people for their weight,” only to be dismissed again by Ball. She wasn’t giving up, though, and Ball fired back, “I never disrespect women. But I’ll tell you what, if you act like that, guess what? Something’s coming to you, and it’s okay.”

Lavar Ball goes in on Reporter part 3 pic.twitter.com/ef91OyzbqI — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

Called out by Leahy, Ball denied that he had threatened her.

“I had two choices: I could either sit back and take it … Or I could stand up for myself and talk to him,” Leahy said while speaking to Chris Broussard, Whitlock and Cowherd. “He goes on lots of shows. He has this kind of shtick about him where he’s outspoken, but with that, comes room for being criticized by the media. That’s our jobs.

[Magic Johnson has no problem with LaVar Ball, whom he compares to the Kardashians’ mother]

“And what he’s upset at me for is for something that I said a few weeks ago on the show that when he was getting turned down from Under Armour, Nike and Adidas for these partnerships, I said, ‘If he wants to think like a mogul and work with these companies, he has to look at what they do.’ And that’s they market to women. Women are the people buying their sons’ shoes. They make up more than half of sales for these types of brands. So, he has to think like that if he wants to be this big mogul.

“So he was upset at me for what I said there, and that’s completely fine. But you can’t come at me and disrespect me and not look me in the eye and threaten me. That’s just not okay.”

No, it isn’t and it’s getting more than a little exhausting. Not that LaVar Ball is going away any time soon. He engineered the decision of his eldest son, Lonzo, to attend UCLA and plans for his two younger boys to do the same. Beyond that, he has huge plans, the biggest plans, for all three to end up starring in the NBA. Will that happen? Or will LaVar Ball generate so much ill will for his constant commentary that teams shy away because it’s difficult to see how he can be silenced? This guy is here to stay. He knows exactly what he is doing with the “Stay in your lane” shirts. Can the same be said about how he’s managing his sons?

Lonzo, who is expected to be a top draft pick, has informed the Boston Celtics that he won’t work out for them, so going No. 1 overall is looking unlikely. But what about the Lakers, who hold the second choice in the June 22 draft? They profess to be cool with the Ball circus. Magic Johnson, the Lakers president, has said he has “no problem” with LaVar, although he did compare him to the Kardashians’ mother — in a favorable way — in a radio interview. The Lakers plan to schedule a workout with Lonzo Ball over the next two weeks. “Does he possess the talent, and the mind-set and the basketball skills that we’re looking for?” Johnson told the radio station. “Of course.”

LaVar has said that Lonzo would work out only for the Lakers and if talking about it will make it so, this will be a lock. Never mind how many people he alienates or offends along the way. Talk is talk and hoops are hoops. His son will have to take care of the latter. “Oh, he’s going to be a Laker,” Ball told ESPN. “I’m going to keep talking about it until it happens.”