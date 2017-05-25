

For New Zealand's Doug Bracewell, bird is the word.

This week New Zealand cricket star Doug Bracewell attempted to justify his third drunken driving conviction by arguing that the death of his girlfriend’s pet cockatoo made him do it.

“The cockatoo was of some significance to his partner and she was quite distraught [when it died],” Bracewell’s attorney Ron Mansfield told the Hastings District Court in New Zealand during the sentencing hearing, according to the BBC.

Mansfield, who said the woman’s pet bird was mauled by a friend’s dogs, noted Bracewell was at a social function when his girlfriend called him with the news.

The lawyer said Bracewell drove drunk out of “genuine concern” for his partner and not because he was wantonly disregarding the rules of the road.

Judge Bridge Mackintosh did not appear to fully accept the excuse, but the judge did show some sympathy for Bracewell, who pleaded guilty to the March incident last month.

“This offending in my submissions should be seen as an unfortunate hiccup and something that doesn’t reflect the man he has become or the sportsman,” Mackintosh said (via the BBC).

For his part, Bracewell, who has accumulated 72 wickets in 27 tests matches for New Zealand, already apologized for the incident after pleading guilty to the offense in April.

“I made a massive mistake by driving that evening and apologize unreservedly for my actions,” Bracewell said (via ESPN Cric Info) in April.

He continued, but with no mention of the deceased bird: “This was no-one’s fault but my own; I take full responsibility, and I’m deeply embarrassed to have let down so many people — be they family, friends, or cricket lovers.”

Bracewell, who has previously been convicted of driving under the influence in 2008 and 2010, was pulled over and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 783 micrograms per liter of breath, which is over three times the legal limit of 250mcg in New Zealand.

On Wednesday, New Zealand cricket’s governing body decided against punishing Bracewell separately, but noted the player is not expected to be back with the team until next year due to a serious leg injury he suffered in February.

“Under these circumstances, and considering the penalty imposed in the Hastings District Court today, [New Zealand Cricket] will be taking no further punitive action,” the organization said (via the Guardian).

This is the latest in a string of alcohol-fueled offenses Bracewell’s committed since he began his international career in 2011, according to the BBC.

In 2012, New Zealand Cricket suspended Bracewell for a match after he and former teammate Jesse Ryder got involved in a bar brawl following a match against South Africa. A year later, Bracewell sat out of a match against England after he injured his foot while cleaning up broken glass from a party he threw at his home earlier. Then in 2014, he broke his foot after going on a bender with Ryder. NZC suspended him another game over that incident.

On Wednesday, thanked NZC for their “support through this time” and called his sentence “pretty fair.”

He added (via the New Zealand Herald): “I’m just looking forward to moving on and putting this past me.”