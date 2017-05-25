

Who ya got, LeBron James, left, or Kobe Bryant? (Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James has been compared to Michael Jordan since before he even entered the NBA (i.e., when he was still in high school), and the Cavaliers star himself acknowledged last year that he is chasing Jordan’s “ghost.” That would seem to imply that James has already climbed pretty high up the ladder of all-time NBA greats, but what about the player previously compared most often to Jordan, Kobe Bryant?

That was the question put to none other than Scottie Pippen on Wednesday. Jordan’s longtime running mate was asked by ESPN’s Cari Champion if James, should he again topple the Warriors in the NBA Finals, would reach Bryant’s level — or if he had already “surpassed” the former Laker.

“I don’t think he’s surpassed Kobe at all, no,” Pippen replied.

For a quick tale of the tape, here are some of the accomplishments accumulated by Bryant, who went to seven NBA Finals in 20 seasons, and James, who is one win away from going to eight in 14 seasons:

Bryant — 5-2 in the Finals; two Finals MVP awards; one NBA MVP award; 18 all-star selections; two scoring titles; 22.9 player efficiency rating (23rd all-time in NBA)

James — 3-4 in the Finals; three Finals MVP awards; four NBA MVP awards; 13 all-star selections; one scoring title; 27.6 PER (second, behind Jordan’s 27.9)

There are, of course, many more points of comparison between the two future Hall of Famers, but many consider James to have proven to be the better player than Bryant. On Wednesday, though, Pippen thought differently, but he made sure to clarify his decidedly hot take.

“I don’t think [James] should be compared to either of those players [Bryant and Jordan] because they’re playing different positions,” the ex-Bull, who went 6-0 in the Finals with Jordan, said. Pointing out that Bryant and Jordan were shooting guards, whereas James is a frontcourt player, Pippen added, “They’re both scorers,” comparing them to James’s Cleveland teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Calling James a “facilitator,” Pippen likened him to Magic Johnson. “I think he plays a lot more like Magic, a lot more like myself — how I played, but obviously he’s more dominant than both me and Magic, because of the way that he plays the game,” Pippen said.

“His physicality, his athleticism surpassed Magic, as well as me,” Pippen added, which had Champion asking if he was saying that James had, in general, “surpassed” Johnson in NBA annals.

Again, Pippen shied away from a decisive pronouncement, saying that James and Johnson were “both up there.” He praised James as “a guy that runs a team,” in contrast to Bryant and Jordan, who didn’t play “at the point, running a team.”

James himself made similar comments in December, when asked if he had studied how Jordan played during his age-32 season. “No, I haven’t [studied Jordan], because our games our so different,” James said. “He was much more of a scorer. … You recognize the dominance that someone had at that age, but there’s no similarities in our game, at all.”

Pippen said Wednesday that “no coach” would want Bryant or Jordan bringing the ball across half-court and initiating a team’s offense, because, at that point, both players would themselves be looking to score. That sounds like an endorsement of the bigger and more multidimensional James, over Bryant at least, but perhaps Pippen needs to see another championship run from the Cavs star before he’s fully convinced.