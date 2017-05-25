

Nick Saban probably will have no trouble tuning out Terry Bradshaw. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw took to the airwaves Monday and, among other things, managed to tweak an Alabama uberfan over the enormous salary that Nick Saban commands as the head football coach at Alabama.

This being Bradshaw, the NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports commentator, he had a little fun with Phyllis from Mulga, a popular guest on the “Paul Finebaum Show.” She took issue with, among other things, the matter of whether Bradshaw had said, “Alabama sucks.”

“What’s he making, $12 million now?” Bradshaw said of Saban. “That is the entire athletic budget at Louisiana Tech. The entire budget. That’s shameful. Shameful.”

Louisiana Tech is Bradshaw’s alma mater and its budget is actually $22 million, but there’s no stopping Bradshaw, who was catnip to Phyllis.

“If he has the personality of Steve Spurrier, then I would like him,” Bradshaw said, presumably kidding. “Spurrier, now you’re talking about a great coach. That’s a great coach, Steve Spurrier, not Saban. Saban who hates people. Man doesn’t even like people. Twelve million; think about it? I could use a little bit of that money to kind of help pay off my trailer house.”

At this point, Phyllis might have been rethinking her decision to dial up Finebaum and she brought up the Hollywood Henderson line about how Bradshaw couldn’t spell “cat” if he were spotted the “c” and the “a.” “Alabama recruited me, Bear Bryant was all over me, and I told him no,” Bradshaw said. “I didn’t want to go to Alabama, I wanted to get an education.”

Poor Phyllis.