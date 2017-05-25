

Manchester United fans paid tribute to victims of the Manchester attack at the UEFA Europa League final near Stockholm. (Michael Dalder/Reuters)

There was a brief diversion from the shock and grief of the Manchester terrorist attack when Manchester United, one of the world’s most popular soccer teams, played a game Wednesday night.

As United faced Ajax Amsterdam in the UEFA Europa Final in Sweden, fans’ signs and players showed solidarity in the wake of the blast that claimed 22 lives and injured many others at an Ariana Grande concert Monday. United was the 2-0 winner, bringing home the prestigious trophy and, ever so briefly, providing a small lift.

“If we could, we would change peoples’ lives for this cup,” United Manager Jose Mourinho said. “We would not think twice.”



Antonio Valencia (center) and his Manchester United teammates celebrate after winning the UEFA Europa League final against Ajax Amsterdam outside Stockholm. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

Back home in Manchester, the pubs were filled with fans, although the night was anything but usual. “It’s about unity. Manchester United has always been the most hated team in the world, because of its success, but I think everyone wants us to win this time,” Harry Charlton, a 33-year-old bricklayer, told the BBC. “These attacks have hurt everybody. Everybody in the country. This match is a chance for the city and our friends everywhere to be united. A Manchester City fan walked past earlier with a club jacket on and he’d usually be told where to go. But even he said, ‘Lads, I hope you win.’”

There were songs and cheers in Manchester along with a somber undercurrent because, as one man told the BBC, “I think everyone’s thinking about the same things.” That was true for United players in Sweden, too. Paul Pogba, the French midfielder who scored a goal, said, “We won for Manchester, we worked for them, for the country. We play for England, for Manchester and the people who died.”

Juan Mata dedicated the win to the victims of the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena. “We tried to focus on the win and lift the trophy and try to lift the spirit of the town. … We feel proud of that.”

A heartfelt message from Ander Herrera after last night's final… pic.twitter.com/pl07gneTcK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2017

The tragedy has brought Manchester City and United together, with the two clubs pledging one million pounds (nearly $1.3 million) to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.”