

Jacoby Ellsbury hits the wall after making a catch at Yankee Stadium. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Jacoby Ellsbury made a spectacular play on the very first pitch of the Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Royals on Wednesday, crashing into the center field wall after a long sprint to rob Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar of an extra-base hit. However, the veteran outfielder paid a heavy price on the play, suffering a concussion that sent him to the disabled list.

Ellsbury also sprained his neck, and that was the immediate concern for Yankees Manager Joe Girardi, who spent some time checking in with the 33-year-old player, along with trainer Steve Donohue. Girardi left Ellsbury in the game, but a further examination after the top of the first yielded a concussion diagnosis, and Ellsbury was removed at that point.

Jacoby Ellsbury SLAMS HARD into the wall to record the first out of the game, now on YES and Fox Sports Go. pic.twitter.com/2jbMtVgBWB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 24, 2017

After the game, Ellsbury was sent to the seven-day DL. Meanwhile, his New York teammates were full of praise for his effort.

“It set the tone of the game,” said left fielder Brett Gardner (via the AP), who had made his own chase for Escobar’s shot and was the first to check on Ellsbury’s condition. “Escobar is standing on third, or it’s 1-0 if it comes out of his glove.”

“Not too many people in the game make that play,” right fielder Aaron Judge said. “I don’t know how he held onto that ball. He hit that fence pretty hard.”

Girardi said that when he and Donohue examined Ellsbury, the center fielder told them he “felt like it was his neck that was bothering him a little bit. Nothing to do with his head.” Girardi added that Ellsbury described what he was feeling as “more like a whiplash.”

“Obviously we’re going to miss him for a while now,” Girardi said. “He plays hard.”

On May 1, Ellsbury crashed into the center field wall at Yankee Stadium for another highlight-reel catch, taking away at least a double from Toronto’s Ryan Goins. However, he made an errant throw to the relay man, allowing two Blue Jays to score, a rarity on a sacrifice fly.

Jacoby Ellsbury with an amazing catch up against the wall (but ended up a 2-run sac fly) #Yankees pic.twitter.com/95qPMUa7cq — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) May 2, 2017

The oft-injured Ellsbury went on two miss games after suffering a bruised nerve in his throwing elbow on that play. A 2011 all-star and Gold Glove winner, he is in his fourth season with the Yankees after spending his first seven with the Red Sox.