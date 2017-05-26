Ryan Belz was beaming as he ascended the eight turquoise and magenta stairs that led to the top of the famous Plinko board on “The Price Is Right.” While the 23-year-old Penn State alum would go on to create television history on Thursday’s episode of the long-running game show, he said he doesn’t remember what he was thinking at that moment.

“It literally felt out of body,” he said, recalling the day in early March when he broke the Plinko record, winning $31,500 with five drops of the disc. “When we got done, my friends and I sat in the car and we were all dead quiet letting it soak in.”

He added: “It still feels like I’m in a dream.”

[High school wrestlers get a new uniform option. Is the singlet down for the count?]

Belz, who lives in Millerton, Pa., (population 316, according to the 2010 U.S. Census) hit the $10,000 slot three times that day, tacking on an additional $1,500 on two other drops. He said he plans to use the money to help pay down his student loans, but that he’s also setting some aside to do something fun.

That won’t be immediately, however, because he’s having too good of a time basking in his newfound fame. He said he’s flattered to be referred to as the “God of Plinko” online, but he’s more excited about the reception he’s getting from his own friends and family, who had no idea until Thursday that Belz had won so big. Belz said the show’s producers forbade him from telling anyone about his winnings during the nearly three months that have passed since he taped the show in early March.

“It was the most difficult thing ever,” he said.

It was so hard for him because “The Price Is Right” isn’t just a show to him, but a passion. He began watching the show as a child alongside his grandmother, who he said was ecstatic to learn her grandson made show history on Thursday.

Belz said former host Bob Barker is a legend to him, and he proved it by breaking into a spot-on impression of Barker’s old daily reminder to, “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”

Belz, a broadcast journalism and meteorology major, continued watching the show as he grew older, even scheduling his college course load around the hour-long morning program.

He said he isn’t sure why he was chosen to “come on down” to contestant’s row during the taping, but he suspects it could have been because of his latest near-perfect impression of current announcer George Gray. Belz said he busted out his Gray impression during a short interview with a show producer before being seated in the second row. Before the start the taping, Belz said he and his friends were moved to the back row. Belz said he thought it was because he was being too vocal, but his friend postulated it was because he was going to have to run down the aisle when he was called up to be a contestant. Belz said there’s a man whose job is to hold up cards revealing the names of the contestants chosen to appear on the show, and he dropped them that day.

“My friend’s brother saw the name,” he said. “And the rest is history.”

Once in contestant’s row, Belz played a near-perfect “Price Is Right” game. He emphatically bid $1 on a $900 Pentax camera to get on stage then proceeded to earn the maximum number of extra Plinko chips by correctly guessing the prices of four items. He credits his job at Target for giving him an edge there by familiarizing him with prices for a wide variety of items.

He added one caveat, however: “You have to jack [them] up,” he said, referring to increasing what you think the retail prices might be to compensate for big-city inflation.

The strategy worked. Belz correctly guessed the first or last digit for a $56 food vacuum sealer, a $38 water flosser, a $60 electric cast iron cooker and a $26 electric pencil sharpener.

As for his strategy once he got to the top of that Plinko board?

“I wouldn’t give away my secret,” he joked, noting that part was mostly just good luck.

“Once you drop [the disc], you have no control,” he said. “It’s literally the luck of the draw.”

If Belz gets his way, lightning will strike twice for him. While he can’t appear on “The Price Is Right” again for a decade per the show’s contestants’ policy, he said he already has plans to get back on the show to try to break his own record in 2027.

“Mark my words,” he said. “You know where I’ll be in 10 years.”