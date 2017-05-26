

An Atlanta Braves security guard takes a ball from a young fan at Wednesday night’s game. (MLB.tv)

Taking candy from a baby is okay, but taking a baseball from a young baseball fan because of fan interference is a little over the top.

During Wednesday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates, a fan reached over the railing on a fair ball hit by Braves’ third baseman Rio Ruiz down the first base line. A SunTrust Park security guard then not only ejected the man who had reached onto the field, BUT HE ALSO TOOK THE BALL FROM THE KID.

Bad PR #Braves usher snatching foul ball from little kid #FunAtTheBallpark — Matt Stewart (@MattStewartTV) May 25, 2017

A fan picked up a fair ball to give to a young kid. But then … A post shared by espn (@espn) on May 24, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

The Braves didn’t let this injustice stand. According to ESPN, the Braves gave the young boy a baseball autographed by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and tickets to another game next month.

This isn’t the first time a Braves security guard got overzealous with a fan. Last season a fan fell onto the field trying to get a foul ball and the security guard slammed him to the wall.