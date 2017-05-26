

An all-time touchdown celebration, courtesy of Chad Johnson in 2005. (Tony Tribble/Associated Press)

The NFL recently announced it is loosening its restrictions on touchdown celebrations, which came as very welcome news to many fans, not to mention players. Apparently, before deciding on what would and would not be allowed going forward, Commissioner Roger Goodell sought the advice of a former player who knows a thing or two about turning a score into something more: Chad Johnson.

The former Bengals wide receiver was the foremost touchdown celebrator of his day — and had the fines to prove it — and he said that he has stayed in touch with Goodell since his NFL career ended in 2011. “I didn’t puff a [victory] cigar, but I knew the rule change was coming,” Johnson said recently to CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora on the latter’s “B-More Opinionated” podcast.

“I had talked to Roger a couple of times at length, maybe two or three times, before the rule change came out,” the artist formerly known as “Chad Ochocinco” said. “And he asked my advice on what he could do to be able to loosen the reins on the celebration rules, but at the same time maintain the respect and integrity of the game.

“And I said, ‘It’s a fine line, and you have to find a way to find a balance, to be able to let the players have fun and be themselves, without losing the integrity of the game as well.’ And honestly, I told him, ‘You only have to worry about a few people actually celebrating and making headlines, and that would be your top players who consistently score all the time.’”

Johnson didn’t specify which “top players” he had in mind, but the torch he and Terrell Owens carried in the name of having some end zone fun has been passed to the likes of Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr., among others. Unfortunately for Brown, he likely will still be penalized and fined if he tries to twerk after touchdowns, as happened multiple times last season.

Goodell announced this week that the NFL would continue to frown on “offensive demonstrations,” which presumably includes twerking and, as the commissioner noted in a tweet, “Key & Peele”-style pelvic thrusts. In addition, he said that “celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized.” Dunking over the crossbar is also still forbidden.

However, “group demonstrations,” such as synchronized dance moves, are now allowed, as is “using the football as a prop” and “celebrating on the ground” (such as making snow angels). “We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown,” Goodell said.

“Players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements,” the commissioner said. ” … We are grateful to the many current and retired players who engaged with us on this topic and we look forward to ongoing dialogue with them as we continue to work to improve this game we all love.”

One of those retired players would seem to have been Johnson, who followed touchdowns with such antics as using the goal-line pylon as a putter, donning a faux Hall of Fame blazer and giving the football CPR. After a 2003 score, the six-time Pro Bowler held up a sign that read, “Dear NFL, Please Don’t Fine Me Again.”

“I think we as former players, we don’t really have to say anything,” Johnson told La Canfora. “I think they can see it in the ratings, with ratings being down. And If I’m not mistaken, last year the ratings were some of the lowest as far as views are concerned from a TV standpoint.

“It’s obvious, this is a game of entertainment. Back in the days where gladiators used to fight it was for entertainment purposes; that’s what sports are: entertainment. And when you take that part of the game away, what are you watching? You’re watching a bunch of robots. It’s like watching a video game.”

The NFL is still concerned about players using their touchdown celebrations to taunt opponents, but Johnson said that nothing he did “was ever in a malicious manner,” and it was “all about entertaining folks.” He also claimed that, with its rule changes, the NFL now owes him a refund on the thousands of dollars he forked over in fines.

“I should get something back,” Johnson said. “Over a decade long, 11 years, of celebrations, they gotta give me something back.”