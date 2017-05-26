Former WWE star Sean Waltman, who wrestles under the nickname X-Pac, has been cleared of charges that alleged he was trying to smuggle a series of drugs, including methamphetamine, through customs while leaving Los Angeles International Airport this month. Waltman revealed the news during an interview posted online by TMZ Sports on Friday.

“I didn’t do it,” he said, noting the drugs he was carrying were “yeast-cleanse capsules.”

“I had a really aggressive yeast infection,” he joked. (We think.)

The news that this case was dropped certainly comes as a relief for the 44-year-old, who was on his way to London, where he was to perform in a Sunday night event called Extreme Measures 2017, when he was arrested. According to the police report obtained by Deadspin, officers said Waltman was carrying 38 capsules containing amphetamine or methamphetamine, three chocolate weed bars, a few liquid weed cigarettes and $736.10 in cash. Police classified the amounts as large enough to warrant an arrest for both possession and the intent to sell at the time.

Along with the capsules declared legal, Waltman said police also declared the marijuana items in Waltman’s possession did not exceed state legal limits either, and federal prosecutors decided not to pursue the case.

Waltman, who agreed to take a lie-detector test, said he was never nervous, even while he was temporarily held in a Los Angeles jail.

“I’m sitting in jail with a smile on my face because I’m thinking, ‘Wow, for once I knew I didn’t do it!” he said. “Because back in the day, years ago, I ended up in L.A. County a lot.”

Waltman, who has admitted that he was once addicted to methamphetamine, has been relatively quiet on the incident until now. At the time of his arrest, however, he appeared to comment on the situation, assuring his fans there was “no relapse.”

I've had a crazy weekend. I'll get into it on the show Wednesday. Way too much to tweet about. Still mentally strong & healthy. No relapse. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017

He also noted at the time that he was “still mentally strong and healthy,” and that what had happened was nothing more than the makings of a “crazy weekend.”