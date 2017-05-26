

After skipping the first two days of the Giants’ offseason training activities this week, Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly expected to show up for the third session Thursday. Instead, the star wide receiver remained in Los Angeles, preferring the services of a noted “personal trainer” — Hall of Famer Cris Carter — to New York’s own staff.

“His mind is in a great place,” Carter told the New York Daily News’s Gary Myers. “He knows what’s at stake. He wants to work out to get better. Sometimes a personal trainer is better than the strength coach for the team.”

OTAs are voluntary, but the vast majority of NFL players attend them. Of course, most of those players are worried about keeping their jobs, something that’s less of a concern for Beckham, who has set records while earning Pro Bowl selections in each of his three seasons, and who is the Giants’ most popular and marketable player.

Still, Beckham’s continued absence has rankled Giants Coach Ben McAdoo, who told reporters Thursday, “You want all your players here, especially your great players. … They facilitate a lot of those things for you, but you coach who’s here.”

Beckham apparently doesn’t share the same view. He retweeted several posts by Roland Martin, in which the media personality asserted on Beckham’s behalf, “If the workouts are VOLUNTARY, then he doesn’t have to show up. … I’m sick of folks acting like star athletes must always do what a coach asks.”

“I love my team and am excited about the season,” Beckham told NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones on Thursday, offering a “no comment” when asked if he would attend any of the OTAs. He affirmed that he would “for sure” be at the Giants’ mandatory minicamp June 13.

“Odell has the ability to tap into people like myself and [fellow Hall of Fame wide receiver] Jerry Rice and other people if he’s not at [the team] facility,’’ Carter told Fox Sports’s Colin Cowherd on Friday (via the New York Post). “We can’t go into the Giants facility and help him.

“The Giants receivers coach [Adam Henry, who was Beckham’s position coach at LSU], he probably thinks he knows more football than me. Odell’s opinion of that is a little bit different. I teach a little differently than the coaches, so he’s getting some different information from me.”

Carter said to Myers, “In 108 days, [Beckham] will be ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Is he with the Giants at OTAs? I don’t care. It’s not my job. My job as a former player is to help young players understand about the business. I’m committed to helping Odell get better. So as far as OTAs, that’s somebody else’s responsibility.”

If nothing else, McAdoo and the Giants might be encouraged to have learned that Beckham moved on from working out with Johnny Manziel to getting tutelage from Carter, an eight-time Pro Bowler who is fifth in NFL receptions (1,101) and fourth in touchdown catches (130). “Johnny Manziel was at UCLA as an arm,” Carter told the Daily News. “Odell needed someone to throw him the ball.”