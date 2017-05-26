Whatever you do, don’t look at Shaq’s feet for prolonged periods of time. (David Goldman/AP)

Basketball fans got more than they wanted when they tuned into the halftime show during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ series-clinching win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Amid the usually delightful banter provided by the panel of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, came an image of such repugnance that it probably should’ve been censored or at least accompanied by a warning, like “SHIELD THINE PRECIOUS EYES, MAN!” Instead, O’Neal showed off what was even too grotesque for Dante to describe in his “Inferno” because Shaq’s feet feel like the ninth circle of hell.

Okay … you’ve been warned.

“What is that thing where your big toe should be?” Johnson asked. “It looks like a baked potato and four toes!”

Smith thought TNT’s video-editing gurus had Photoshopped the feet, because “C’mon, man.”

“That’s disgusting,” Barkley added, factually.

No surprise: The Internet reacted similarly, but with GIFs instead.

The image proved so traumatizing that even Shaq’s own son tweeted out an apology.

Then Shareef O’Neal, 17, turned it into a therapy session.

Then a good idea.

Then concern.

Godspeed, Shareef, because this could be you one day.

A talented high school player, Shareef has committed to Arizona and if he succeeds there, he could go pro. That can be hard on a player’s feet, as Shaq, who wears a size 22 shoe, so vividly demonstrated.