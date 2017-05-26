

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz signed with the Chicago Bears on Thursday. (REUTERS/Jeff Haynes)

Free agent wide receiver Victor Cruz found a new home in Chicago after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Bears, telling the hosts of the “Waddle and Silvy” radio show on Thursday he believes he has “a lot left in the tank” after seven seasons with the New York Giants.

“I’m excited, man,” Cruz said in the interview. “I’m excited to come and have a fresh start and a new home and a new place. I’m excited to work with [quarterback] Mike Glennon and coach [John] Fox and everyone there.”

Cruz’s future outlook was dim after knee and leg injuries plagued him during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, but the 30-year-old was healthy for all of 2016, appearing in 15 games with 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown. But those numbers were a far cry from his first two seasons in the league, prompting him to speculate the Giants purposely kept his production down last year so it would be easier to justify cutting him at the end of the season. “I felt it all year long,” Cruz said on Tuesday during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club.”

“Halfway through the year I’m ballin’, the other half I’m not getting the ball. And you’re just like, ‘what’s going on?’ It was like ‘okay, I see what’s happening. They don’t want me here anymore.’ A lot of people probably don’t know this . . . Let’s say I played well — was a 1,000-yard receiver last year — it would have been more difficult from a fan perspective to cut me.”

Giants Coach Ben McAdoo was asked about Cruz’s comments on Thursday and unequivocally denied the accusation. And the numbers back him up.

During the first eight games of the season, Cruz was targeted 42 times, slightly more than five targets per game. Cruz missed the team’s ninth game of the season but played the seven games after that and was targeted 30 times — roughly four per game. The difference: one target per game, hardly enough to support Cruz’s claim he was phased out of the offense.

You could argue Cruz cost himself a better stat line by season’s end — his catch rate during the first eight games was 60 percent but dropped to 47 percent over the latter part of the season.

Maybe some stat soul searching helped changed his mind.

“I love the Giants,” Cruz tweeted on Thursday. “They gave me a platform no one else did. I am forever grateful! I never said I was sabotaged, don’t believe these headlines.”

It’s true Cruz didn’t use the word “sabotage” in the interview, but the sentiments were the same. And his situation in Chicago might not be much better, as he will now have to contend for targets in a crowded receiver corps that includes Cameron Meredith, Kevin White, Markus Wheaton, Kendall Wright, former Giants teammate Rueben Randle, tight end Zach Miller and running back Jordan Howard.