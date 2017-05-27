

Chip Kelly will be trying out a new career this fall. (Tony Avelar/Associated Press)

Chip Kelly’s foray into professional football didn’t go exactly as planned, and now the veteran coach is headed back to where he’s always been most comfortable: college ball. But this time around, the 53-year-old who helped build the University of Oregon into a national power before leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles will be watching from the comfort of a studio as an analyst instead of roaming the sideline as a coach.

ESPN announced on Friday that it signed Kelly to a multiyear deal. He will provide insight and commentary — primarily during Saturday broadcasts on ESPN2 as part of the pregame, halftime and wrap-up shows, but also will appear on “SportsCenter” to provide NFL analysis on Sundays.

“Over the last 30 years, I have experienced football from one perspective — as a coach,” Kelly said in a statement. “Working in television will allow me to see the game from a different angle; simultaneously, I’ll provide viewers an insight to the mind-set of a coach and team while offering alternative views of various situations.”

Kelly spent the last four seasons as a head coach in the NFL, with the Eagles, who went 26-21 with a playoff appearance from 2013 to 2015, and most recently with the 49ers, from which he was fired following a disappointing 2-14 record in 2016, his one year at the helm in San Francisco.

Kelly concluded his four years as a head college coach with a stunning 46-7 record at Oregon including an appearance in the 2011 national championship game and an Associated Press coach of the year award. He made his mark in the NCAA by deploying an up-tempo, no-huddle offense — recruiting the fastest players in the country to run it.

Among them was Marcus Mariota, who went on to become the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Mariota led the Ducks to a 12-1 record as a redshirt freshman in 2012, the only year he was with Kelly, leading an offense which racked up 62.5 points per game.

Kelly promised to bring that blistering offensive pace to the NFL, but its implementation didn’t go as smoothly as many had hoped, and he failed to revolutionize the league in the way he had college football.

“Chip is one of the most innovative football minds of our generation,” Lee Fitting, ESPN’s senior coordinating producer, said in a statement. “As a coach, he saw the game from a unique perspective, never afraid to take an unconventional approach. We want him to bring that mentality to our college football coverage each week, offering fans a varying viewpoint outside of the conventional thought process.”

Kelly’s hiring comes amid a wave of firings at ESPN, which has let go roughly 100 “front-facing” employees over the past month. Naturally, people on social media took aim at the network’s decision to bring on a twice-fired NFL coach to do a job he’s never done — mostly with up-tempo jokes.

So wait.. ESPN fired a slew of journalists.. actual, experienced, respected journalists.. and hired.. Chip Kelly? pic.twitter.com/8VHwGp0KzG — Rafter17(KevinHiatt) (@kevin_hiatt) May 26, 2017

Chip Kelly gets hired by us at ESPN. Time in between stories will now go from: 3-mins to 45-secs. Stories per show: from 20 to 60. #pace — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) May 26, 2017

@LesBowen @ZBerm ESPN is giving Chip Kelly a one hour show for college football and NFL analysis. Chip will complete the show in 11 minutes — JJF729 (@JonathonJFelix) May 26, 2017

Chip Kelly to ESPN? If they let him on @SportsCenter I bet he just does three rapid speed highlights then punts to commercial. — Seth Yates (@SethayatesDFS) May 26, 2017

Chip Kelly is going to lead all ESPN analysts in words per minute. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) May 26, 2017

In March, it was reported that Kelly auditioned for an analyst position with Fox.