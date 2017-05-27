New Jersey’s Cedar Grove High School softball player Mia Faieta didn’t use the words “monumental” or “history-making” or even “unbelievable” to describe the true perfect game she pitched Friday against North Warren. Instead, she simply said she had a good time.

“This was fun,” the sophomore told News 12’s Sean Reilly after the game that left the reporter’s scorebook looking like a rare work of art.

Don't see a scorebook look like this very often, but it happened today courtesy of Mia Faieta of @CedarGroveSB pic.twitter.com/hhy6fCYWxt — Sean Reilly (@SeanReillyHS) May 26, 2017

“I knew as the game kept going on a that I had more and more,” Faieta told Reilly, referring to her unmatched dominance. “I didn’t want to say anything because I didn’t want to jinx it. I had the three in first inning and thought maybe I could keep doing it. Then I realized after a while that maybe it could happen.”

Faieta struck out all 21 hitters in the seven innings that make up full high school softball games. While she knew she had it in her, it took her coach a little longer to realize what was about to happen.

“We didn’t realize until the last inning that she was doing it,” Cedar Grove Coach Nicole Velardi told NorthJersey.com.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that before,” Velardi added. “She really held it together.”

Making Faieta’s feat even more impressive, the teenager also struck out all batters she faced in a reduced role on May 17 in the opening round of the tournament against 15-seeded Paterson Charter. In an 11-0 victory in five innings, Faieta did not allow a ball in play.

Faieta nearly did it another time, according to NorthJersey. On May 17, Faieta pitched a partial game and struck out all 15 batters she faced.

“I figured I’d keep doing what I was doing,” Faieta told News12 about her strategy. “I just wanted to bear down.”

Cedar Grove will face Verona in the state championship final Tuesday.