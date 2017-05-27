There are forgettable plays and plays you just plain want to forget. Friday night’s blooper will likely fall into the latter category for Trayce Thompson, brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

With the score tied in the bottom of the 10th inning, the outfielder who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Class AAA affiliate in Oklahoma City went to make a fairly routine play at the wall and instead gave an assist to the batter by tipping the ball over the fence. Walk-off home run. Game over. Oof.

[Woo hoo! Homer Simpson ‘inducted’ into Baseball Hall of Fame]

Thompson, who batted .225 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI in 80 games for the Dodgers last season, slumped against the wall as the Albuquerque Isotopes celebrated the game-winning hit and remained there for several moments. To be fair, most ballparks don’t have the peculiar grass-covered incline in center field that forces players to hike up four feet to make a play.