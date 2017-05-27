

Michael Vick, right, waves to the crowd alongside former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White in January. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

Michael Vick began his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, and if all goes as planned for the 36-year-old, that is where he’ll end his career, too. Just don’t expect to see Vick back at training camp preparing to play. The 2001 No. 1 draft pick, who infamously fell from grace when he was found guilty of a federal dog fighting charge in 2007, said he wants to sign a one-day contract with the team and then immediately retire.

“Hopefully soon,” Vick told CBS Radio in Atlanta on Saturday when asked when he thinks the deal will be made official.

The Falcons have not publicly commented on the plan. However, it is not outlandish to think it might happen.

While Vick never suited up for Atlanta again after he served 19 months in prison for his conviction, he did find spots with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he last played in 2015. Vick has further tried to redeem himself by working with children, whom he regularly speaks with to urge them to make better choices than he did in the past.

“Working with the kids allows me to decompress,” Vick said (via Pro Football Talk), noting that he “got his fill” of pro sports.

Vick played 143 games in his 13 years of playing in the NFL and received four Pro Bowl selections. He threw a total of 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns with 88 interceptions.