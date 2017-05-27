

Chris Paul could form an imposing "big three" with the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, left, and LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Spurs will never know how competitive they might have been against the Warriors with a healthy Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference finals. But it would be very reasonable for San Antonio, which finished six games behind Golden State in the regular season before getting swept in the playoffs, to conclude that it needs to add more firepower.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Spurs could be looking to do just that, by signing Clippers point guard Chris Paul in free agency. That would give San Antonio a “big three,” along with Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, capable of mounting a serious title challenge.

Stein underscored what had already been widely rumored, by citing league sources in reporting that the Spurs were “exploring the feasibility” of acquiring Paul. “Sources say the Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, regard the threat of San Antonio signing away Paul as a legitimate concern, even though the Spurs, at present, have virtually no salary-cap flexibility,” Stein added.

The Spurs would have to make several roster moves, involving some difficult decisions, to free up enough salary-cap space to offer Paul the maximum contract, over $150 million over four years, he would presumably demand. Even if they were successful in doing so, that offer would pale in comparison to the approximately $210 million he could receive from the Clippers.

Still, from Paul’s perspective, he might be ready for a change of scenery, and having already made over $150 million in NBA salary, plus millions more in endorsements (you might have seen him in a State Farm ad or three), he might not blanch at the difference in potential offers. For all of the 32-year-old’s accolades, as a nine-time all-star who is considered by many to be the finest pure point guard of his generation, he has never been past the second round of the playoffs, and he might relish a chance to team up with an MVP candidate in Leonard, not to mention a revered head coach in Gregg Popovich.

“The knock on Chris Paul is that he wears on his teammates for demanding so much, for paying such close attention to every detail and expecting everyone else to do the same. The knock on Gregg Popovich is … exactly the same,” SB Nation’s Tom Ziller recently wrote. “He rides his players and expects them to limit mistakes and execute the game plan on every possession.”

“It’s also hard to imagine a better franchise for an aging legend to join to lengthen their career,” Ziller added. “Tim Duncan balled until age 40 and Manu Ginobili showed he’s still got it at 39. Popovich’s commitment to rest — and the need to bring Dejounte Murray along — could add years to CP3’s career.”

As Stein surmised, at a minimum, the Spurs would have to let Jonathan Simmons, a promising rotation player, go, as well as Patty Mills and, if he does not choose to retire, Ginoboli. Even then, the team would have to hope that Tony Parker also opts to retire, or it could try to trade Danny Green and/or Pau Gasol without taking back comparable salaries.

The Spurs could also try to swing a sign-and-trade deal with the Clippers, if the latter team were convinced that it could not keep Paul, but it would still have to shed some useful players. Paul, who averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 assists and 1.9 steals last season, might be worth it, though, especially in an era of “super-teams.”

Stein isn’t the only ESPN insider who thinks the Spurs could make a run at the Clippers star. Zach Lowe said on a recent podcast, “There’s been a lot of rumblings about Chris Paul, and I think that’s real. I think there’s mutual interest there. I don’t know how real it is, given the Clippers can offer a gigantic amount of money and are also a really good team, and the Spurs, like I said, have no sort of cap flexibility to get there. I’m very curious about what they do this summer, and who’s on the team next year.”

For their part, the Clippers figure to have some major roster decisions to make, as well. As mentioned, the team has not been able to reach the conference finals in the six seasons Paul has been there, despite having a formidable “big three” of its own with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Los Angeles reportedly intends to retain Paul with that massive contract, while Griffin could be the one that departs. However, the veteran point guard would have his say in that scenario, and so might San Antonio.