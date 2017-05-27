

Fenway Marathon organizers say the race will be a home run. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Fenway Park is one of the most iconic sports centers in the United States, and maybe even the world. It’s on any baseball fan’s bucket list to watch a game there, but will it also be fun to run a marathon there? Fenway Marathon organizer Dave McGillivray thinks so.

“It’s going to be a unique experience running with everyone else,” McGillivray, also race director for the Boston Marathon, told the Boston Globe on Friday. “It will be interesting to pass others and be passed and really get to know each other intimately.”

To complete the full 26.2-mile race, runners will have to circle Fenway Park’s warning track roughly 112 times, which sounds like a lot, but for an enclosed marathon, it’s actually pretty reasonable.

For example, at the second-ever New York City Indoor Marathon held on at the Armory in March, runners circled a 200-meter track 211 times. In that race, both men’s race winner Christopher Zablocki and women’s winner Lauren Manninem set indoor marathon records, Running Competitor reports.

However, McGillivray said when the Fenway Marathon takes place on Sept. 15, when the Red Sox are away playing the Tampa Bay Rays, records aren’t likely to be broken.

“It’s not about setting a personal best, it’s about the experience,” McGillivray told the Globe. “It’s more for people who have a fascination for doing something out of the ordinary, combined with a passion for the Red Sox.”

In fact, besides promising to raise at least $5,000 for the Red Sox Foundation, which helps New England families in need, the only recommendation for Fenway Marathon runners is that they be fans of the hometown team.

“As a Red Sox fan, it will be unique to run and then sit in the stands at a game and say, ‘I just ran at Fenway Park,’ ” McGillivray said. “That’s when the reality will really hit.”

Prospective participants should act fast. Unlike the Boston Marathon, which hosts thousands of runners every year, the Fenway Marathon will be limited to just 50 participants.

To register, go to the Red Sox Foundation’s website.