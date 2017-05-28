

Petra Kvitova reacts with emotion after winning her first-round match. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

Petra Kvitova took a big step toward getting her life back Sunday, winning her first-round match in the French Open.

The Czech Republic player, who was stabbed during a home invasion less than six months ago, easily beat 86th-ranked Julia Boserup of the United States, 6-3, 6-2, in a 74-minute match at Roland Garros. The result capped an emotional journey that began in December when she was stabbed by an intruder and suffered injuries to her left hand, with which she holds her racket. The victory was an emotional one for Kvitova, who decided only last week to try to play in Paris.

“I think it doesn’t really matter how I played, but I won,” Kvitova said. “I won already, before.”

[‘Fortunate to be alive’: Petra Kvitova describes terrifying home intrusion]

Kvitova, twice a Wimbledon singles champion, told the crowd in an interview on the court that she was glad she decided to play in the tournament and addressed her parents and brother in the guest box, saying, “Thank you for everything you helped me through this difficult time.”

Kvitova, 26, was injured when an intruder, under the pretense of checking a utility meter, entered her apartment in Prostejov. The two struggled in a bathroom and, when he placed a knife against her throat, she suffered cuts to her fingers as she broke free. She underwent over three hours of surgery to repair tendons and nerves in her fingers and was told not to put weight on her left hand for three months.

“In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand,” Kvitova, 26, wrote on Facebook shortly after the incident. “I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me, I am strong and I will fight this.”