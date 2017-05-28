

Bojan Velickovic lands a punch against Nico Musoke during Sunday’s UFC Fight Night event in Stockholm. (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Bojan Velickovic of Serbia scored a third-round TKO victory over Nico Musoke in a UFC event that featured a shot by Velickovic that left Musoke rubber-legged Sunday night in Stockholm.

His counterpunch left the Swedish fighter wobbling with what MMA Junkie called “the stanky leg of all stanky legs.” Or, if you prefer, with the unsteadiness of a newborn horse, as Fox Deportes announcers put it.

Somehow Musoke continued until Velickovic finished the matter with 23 seconds left in the UFC Fight Night 109 preliminary-card fight.

Velickovic is 15-4-1 in MMA and 2-1-1 in UFC, while Musoke is 13-5 in MMA, 3-3 in UFC.

