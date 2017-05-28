

Alex Rodriguez was not taking a selfie at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. We think. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

As his Major League Baseball career was ending, the New York Yankees seemed to wish for nothing more than for Alex Rodriguez to be swallowed by an infield sinkhole. And when Derek Jeter’s number was retired recently, A-Rod was nowhere to be seen.

The Yankees, though, are in the minority because A-Rod has never been hotter and now his visibility is going to increase because he reportedly has signed a contract with ABC News that will make him baseball’s version of Michael Strahan. He’ll be showing up as a guest contributor on “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight” and “Nightline,” according to the New York Post.

“This doesn’t mean that George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan should watch their backs — but ABC is talking to Alex about taking a role in the news division and expanding his appearances across a number of shows,” an unnamed source told the Post. “Viewers are not going to see Alex weekly, more like once a month. But it could be more if he does well.”

It is not believed that his gig as a baseball analyst for Fox Sports will be affected and A-Rod, who will appear about once a month on ABC, will contribute segments on sports, family issues and even finance, the Post says. If he succeeds, and his Fox appearances would suggest that he will, he is likely to appear more often. He’s also signed to be a guest judge on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

“Alex is interested in doing lifestyle, family-oriented programing, such as a piece on how much your kids should be working out, or business and personal-finance reports, like how to overhaul your bills,” an unnamed source told The Post.

That could be interesting, given that the Yankees are paying him $21 million in this, the final year of their ill-fated relationship with him.