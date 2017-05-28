

LeBron James is just hangin’ around, waiting for the NBA Finals to start. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

If it seems like forever since there’s been a game in these NBA playoffs, you’re not far off.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors won’t open the NBA Finals until Thursday, one week after the Cavs eliminated the Boston Celtics. The Warriors have had time on their hands since May 22, when they completed a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs. Just what have these guys been doing? Well, they’re like two heavyweight greats awaiting a classic bout. They’re staying loose, killing time in a variety of ways.

In Cleveland, the Cavs took a team-building trip to see Future and J.R. Smith tended to his baby daughter. Oh, and there was golf.

The Cavs took a team trip to see Future last night (via iamquincy_22/IG) pic.twitter.com/jXMYxSKSHX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 28, 2017

Enjoying the day off ⛳️🏌🏽 A post shared by Deron Williams (@dwill8) on May 26, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

At the Smith home, daughter Dakota arrived Tuesday after 141 days in a neonatal unit.

The things that go on while I'm at practice!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love it!!!! Tell em #DemiB A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 27, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

James is in the finals for the seventh straight time — he’s 3-4 overall with the Miami Heat and Cavs — and his Cavs are an underdog, something Kevin Love disputes. “The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title,” he said Saturday after practice (via Fox). We’re trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It’s tough for me to say that is the case. I don’t feel like we’re underdogs. We match up well with them, and I think they’d say the same about us.”

If, that is, they were saying much of anything. The Warriors, who will face the Cavs for the third straight year, are doing things like showing up at San Francisco Giants games.

Otherwise, they’re a little more low-key and a little defensive about their unfettered run to the Finals. To suggest that the NBA is at the mercy of two killer teams is, Steph Curry, says, “disrespectful.”

“Us and Cleveland worked our butts off all year to put ourselves in position to be playing for a championship, and the league is as strong talentwise across the board as it’s ever been,” Curry said (via ESPN). “And every night you get challenged. … Every night was hard. Every night was challenging, and you can’t just sleepwalk through a season, sleepwalk through the playoffs and expect to be here. You’ve got to do something. You got to come out every night and prove yourself.”

Until Thursday night, everyone might as well relax.

“Everyone wants to say, ‘Ah man, this is boring and this, that and the other,’ but you usually don’t appreciate something until you don’t have it anymore,” Draymond Green said. “And so, I think maybe there’s just a lack of appreciation for greatness. But then when you look at a situation, most people have never reached greatness. So maybe there’s just not an understanding of what you’re watching. I think you’ve found two great teams, and we’ve played that way, and maybe people don’t appreciate it because of a blowout or because of a sweep.

“But people may want to be careful, because I think right now you’re witnessing greatness. Two great teams, great players, and that’s what it is.”