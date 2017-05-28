

Takuma Sato celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

Takuma Sato held off Helio Castroneves to become the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The 40-year-old Tokyo native, who drives for Andretti Autosport, screamed into his radio as he approached the finish line. The Japanese announcers who called the race were equally excited.

Sato was in contention at the 2012 Indianapolis 500, but wrecked on the final lap while battling for the lead. His only previous IndyCar Series win was at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2013.

Sato took the lead for good over Castroneves with five laps to go. Castroneves finished second, followed by Ed Jones, Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan.