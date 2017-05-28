Takuma Sato held off Helio Castroneves to become the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The 40-year-old Tokyo native, who drives for Andretti Autosport, screamed into his radio as he approached the finish line. The Japanese announcers who called the race were equally excited.
佐藤琢磨日本人初のインディー500優勝！！！
この凄さ分かる人は少ないかもしれない。
本当に凄い事なんだよ。
本当に本当に凄い事なんだ。
おめでとう。
本当におめでとう。
君は最高だ！！！！#indyjp pic.twitter.com/KieIPURpHO
— とーい (@yuzuzu1018) May 28, 2017
Sato was in contention at the 2012 Indianapolis 500, but wrecked on the final lap while battling for the lead. His only previous IndyCar Series win was at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2013.
Sato took the lead for good over Castroneves with five laps to go. Castroneves finished second, followed by Ed Jones, Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan.
No feeling can match the feeling of winning the #Indy500 #INDYCAR #winnersdrinkmilk pic.twitter.com/mXd9QHal9N
— IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 28, 2017
Takuma Sato is the 1st Japanese-born driver to win the #Indy500.
Tora Takagi's 5th-place finish in 2003 was the previous best. pic.twitter.com/SZ9o8Lpwqq
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2017