Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is keeping a promise to send a Virginia high school student to college. During a visit to Richmond last year to attend his former teammate Michael Robinson’s Excel to Excellence Foundation’s annual event, Sherman told Varina High School junior Hershai James that if she made the honor roll as a senior, he would personally fund a scholarship for her to attend college.

“When my senior year began, I definitely had the scholarship in my head as motivation,” James told Richmond.com’s Wes McElroy. “With being a senior, the year is really stressful. Having something to look forward to helped. It’s like saying my hard work and dedication had paid off.”

After James made the honor roll with a 3.0 GPA this year, Excel to Excellence Executive Director Johnathan Mayo contacted Sherman, who remembered his promise to James.

“It goes back to knowledge is power and if you have knowledge you’re going to be as powerful as you ever want to be,” Sherman said. “Nobody stops anybody from reading and educating themselves. Mike is only trying to empower these kids to be everything that they can be and if we can help with that with our presence, with our [autographed] jerseys [for an auction], with our words, we’ll do everything we can.”

Robinson, a 2001 Varina graduate, launched his Excel to Excellence Foundation in 2010 to incentivize students to perform well in the classroom and volunteer time in their community. James plans to attend Norfolk State University to study business.