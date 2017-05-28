

Alexander Gustafsson knocks out Glover Teixeira during Sunday’s UFC Fight Night event at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Much to the delight of the home crowd, Alexander Gustafsson knocked out Glover Teixeira 67 seconds into the fifth round of their light-heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night 109 in Stockholm on Sunday. Gustafsson celebrated the win by proposing to his girlfriend, Moa Antonia Johansson.

“I love you and thanks for having a kid, our baby,” said Gustafsson, who dropped to one knee in the ring at Ericsson Globe arena. “I love you with all my heart. Do you want to marry me?”

Johnasson, who gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Ava, this month, said yes. Gustafsson was ranked sixth in the USA Today/MMA Junkie light-heavyweight rankings entering the bout, while Teixeira was ranked fifth.