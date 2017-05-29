

Is Colin Kaepernick being blackballed by the NFL? (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year, remains unemployed. The 29-year-old is only five seasons removed from leading the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII and put up better numbers than half of the backups at his position last year, which raises the question of whether teams are choosing not to sign him because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality and the oppression of minorities in the United States.

While the Giants reportedly have no interest in signing Kaepernick for football reasons, Giants co-owner John Mara’s recent comments to the MMQB’s Jenny Vrentas suggest that Kaepernick’s pregame protests could affect his ability to land another job in the league. (Assuming he does eventually find a home, Kaepernick will stand for the national anthem in 2017.)

[Colin Kaepernick is statistically superior to half of the league’s backups]

“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue,” said Mara, who joined the Giants in 1991. “‘If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.’ It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I’ve run into.”

Vrentas later clarified that Mara didn’t mean to imply that he agreed with the letters he received from fans about Kaepernick’s anthem protests or that the letters influenced the team’s personnel decisions.

Clarifying b/c I think this has been misconstrued: Mara wasn't saying it was right he rec'd the most letters re:Kaepernick kneeling… (1/3) — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) May 29, 2017

Or that it influenced his team in any way. He was making an observation about how polarizing the topic is. I relayed that observation (2/3). — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) May 29, 2017

No value judgments were intended in the article. It was simply a look at the unique circumstances around Kaepernick's job search (3/3). — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) May 29, 2017

Mara didn’t reveal whether he had received any “emotional” lettersfrom fans after the Giants admitted they re-signed place kicker Josh Brown last offseason even after Brown told the team that he’d abused his ex-wife. The Giants released Brown in October after new revelations in his case were released and he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who was a teammate of Kaepernick’s in San Francisco, and former NFL lineman-turned-NFL-analyst Damien Woody were among those who commented on the hypocrisy of Giants fans threatening to boycott the team if a player chose not to stand during the national anthem.

It's amazing what folks consider going too far..you can do all kinds of crazy things and get a 2nd chance but you can't get over a protest? https://t.co/raCwpONRdq — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 29, 2017

My issue really isn't just the hate on Kap…it's what folks prioritize as wrong….hit a woman cool…sexual assault cool…kneel OH NO — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 29, 2017

So lemme get this straight….NY Giants were willing to go to bat for a kicker abusing his wife but Kaep would create an uproar pic.twitter.com/zNpcNRwKap — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) May 29, 2017

All this BS teams talk about 'character'…ownership has no problem sticking its neck out for criminals so just stop lying — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) May 29, 2017