

Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with his medal after the UEFA Europa League final on May 24. (Jonathan Nackstrand/Getty Images)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, who led Manchester United to a 2-0 win over Ajax in the UEFA Europa League final in Sweden last week, has six weeks to travel and relax before United begins preparations for its preseason trip to the United States. The 24-year-old began his time off by making a pilgrimage to the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca to mark the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Most beautiful thing I’ve seen in my life,” Pogba wrote on Instagram.

Ramadan Kareem 🕋🌙 Bon Ramadan #makkah #blessed A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on May 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

The BBC reports that Pogba, who joined Manchester United last summer for a record transfer fee of 105 million euros, has visited Mecca at least once before.