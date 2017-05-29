Frank Deford shakes hands with President Barack Obama after he was awarded the 2012 National Humanities Medal during a ceremony at the White House in July 2013. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford, who died Sunday at age 78, started writing for Sports Illustrated in 1962 and became a regular commentator on NPR’s Morning Edition in 1980. Throughout his remarkable career, during which he wrote more than a dozen books and served as a correspondent for HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Deford left a lasting impression on many of his colleagues, as well as those who read, listened to and watched his stories.

Following the news of Deford’s death on Monday, his former co-workers and other sportswriters paid their respects to the six-time sportswriter of the year on Twitter. Many of them posted links to their favorite Deford stories, and there was no shortage of candidates from which to choose.