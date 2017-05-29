

Frank Deford shakes hands with President Barack Obama after he was awarded the 2012 National Humanities Medal during a ceremony at the White House in July 2013. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford, who died Sunday at age 78, started writing for Sports Illustrated in 1962 and became a regular commentator on NPR’s Morning Edition in 1980. Throughout his remarkable career, during which he wrote more than a dozen books and served as a correspondent for HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Deford left a lasting impression on many of his colleagues, as well as those who read, listened to and watched his stories.

Following the news of Deford’s death on Monday, his former co-workers and other sportswriters paid their respects to the six-time sportswriter of the year on Twitter. Many of them posted links to their favorite Deford stories, and there was no shortage of candidates from which to choose.

All of us who worked with Frank Deford are trying to figure out what stories of his to post as tributes. But that would take us all day. — Jack McCallum (@McCallum12) May 29, 2017

Everyone remembers Frank Deford's story about Knight. My opinion: He wrote a hundred better ones, including this one https://t.co/w5YfQsb7U4 — Jack McCallum (@McCallum12) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford, Giant. And just as impressive in person as you'd imagine. RIP to the writing GOAT. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) May 29, 2017

RIP: Frank Deford, who made us all want to be sportswriters and who was my boss for 18 glorious months. As they say, we knew the two days. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 29, 2017

This picture of Frank Deford outside the Time and Life Building in '69—he was so good for so long. RIP. pic.twitter.com/W8vfYM98sa — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) May 29, 2017

Don't know a better sports profile exists than Frank Deford's "The Rabbit Hunter." First SI piece I read and thought: This is literature. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) May 29, 2017

One of the highlights of working at SI was regularly talking with Frank Deford in the library. He always took time for the younger writers. https://t.co/UEbozzoASR — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 29, 2017

I loved reading Frank Deford in SI and I loved The National. Sad to hear he passed away. My favorite Deford piece: https://t.co/aq4NHCNyBw — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 29, 2017

RIP, Frank Deford, legend at @SINow. Here's a favorite: Giants Among Men: McGraw, Mathewson and the 1903 Giants https://t.co/Alo5BfEEfJ pic.twitter.com/Mz95GmRmgz — Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) May 29, 2017

I dreamed as a boy — and adult — of putting together words the way that Frank Deford did. #RIP — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 29, 2017

Read this https://t.co/G5QQtkkIvd in college stuck with me how Deford with great reporting/writing made me care about guy I'd never heard of — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 29, 2017

The word "nice" seems so simple and boring. But I worked at SI for 13 years & Frank Deford was the nicest man I ever dealt with. RIP. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 29, 2017

You'd read a Deford piece and want to write like him. But you couldn't. He wrote as he thought: originally. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) May 29, 2017

A great writer, father, inspiration & soul: Frank Deford RIP. Talent, character, kindness. Handsome to boot. — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) May 29, 2017

One of the greatest writers of any kind. He just happened to write about sports. And a mainstay of @NPR for decades. https://t.co/GaPdO3P0pf — ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) May 29, 2017

I worked with Frank Deford when Real Sports on HBO first got started in 1995. Most humble gracious superstar I've had the pleasure to know. https://t.co/yEcIRRt35h — Gary Myers (@garymyersNYDN) May 29, 2017

He made everything seem possible in this job, even if only he could do it. https://t.co/j3Z6gGx7vE — Chris Ballard (@SI_ChrisBallard) May 29, 2017

Very few can honestly wear the "legend" tag. Frank Deford is one. https://t.co/m6uTbdH65H — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) May 29, 2017

R.I.P. Frank Deford, a very nice man every time I met him. This 2008 Daulerio interview with him was quite a thing. https://t.co/69IfzCnTD1 — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) May 29, 2017

No one in my journalistic life wore the mantle of greatness with more grace than Frank Deford. I treasure my days @SInow and @RealSportsHBO. — Armen Keteyian (@ArmenKeteyian) May 29, 2017

Sorry to see this news. As a kid and an adult, I was mesmerized by Deford's writing. https://t.co/x5C88hcReW — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford was a sportswriter that other sportswriters read. It's the highest compliment I can pay him. RIP. https://t.co/RHRsF5OiVD — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford was longform before #Longform. In many ways, he invented the genre and let future generations play with it. — Tim Layden (@SITimLayden) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford was a giant of a writer and – often overlooked – a reporter. And he was a bigger man. — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) May 29, 2017

DeFord was great on radio and television, but the long form stories he wrote for Sports Illustrated were masterpieces — Andy Pollin (@andypollin1) May 29, 2017

Just seeing the news of Frank Deford's passing. Hits me where it hurts. Just emailed with him a few weeks ago. The GOAT, without a doubt. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) May 29, 2017

R.I.P, Frank Deford. A model for all of us. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 29, 2017

It always felt like Frank Deford was too smart, too classy, too good to be a sportswriter. We are all better for him having been one. RIP. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 29, 2017