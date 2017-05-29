Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on May 29, reportedly on a DUI charge. The former world number one golfer was reportedly taken into custody around 3 a.m. near his Jupiter Island home and released hours later. (Reuters)

Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs early Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla.

According to the booking blotter on the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s website, Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m. WPTV reports that Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m.

Woods, 41, returned to professional golf in December after a 15-month layoff, during which he recovered from multiple back surgeries. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and withdrew from a European Tour event in Dubai in February with back spasms. Last month, Woods announced that he had undergone his fourth back surgery since 2014.

“It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel,” Woods wrote on his website last week. “It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.”

Woods has won 14 majors, but his last major championship was at the U.S. Open in 2008. He has one top-10 finish since 2013.