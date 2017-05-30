Laurent Lokoli, the French tennis player whose greatest achievement at the French Open remains his 2014 dance battle with Gael Monfils, made headlines again on Tuesday without winning a match when he brazenly brushed off his opponent by refusing to shake his hand.

This is an all time "I hate you don't touch me" handshake. pic.twitter.com/NoMuO0ivpD — Tennis Nerd Podcast (@TennisNerdPod) May 30, 2017

Lokoli, who lost the match in five sets to Martin Klizan, told reporters the brushoff that went viral came about because of his Slovak opponent’s attitude, which the 22-year-old Frenchman described as “disrespectful.”

“If I did not shake hands with him, it is because there is a reason,” Lokoli said (via the Telegraph).

“He made out to be hurting his leg for two sets and then was running around like a rabbit in fifth set,” the world’s 285th-ranked player continued. “After that, he talks to me of respect. It is just disrespectful, what he did.”

It was clear there was beef brewing between these two during the match. At one point, the pair even shouted at each other during a respite in play that ended in Lokoli doing an unflattering impression of Klizan, the 50th-ranked player in the world.

The scenes at Klizan v Lokoli (Eurosport) pic.twitter.com/qxjQaosNbU — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) May 30, 2017

There was more bad blood, too, according to ESPN, which reported Lokoli also wasn’t happy about the way Klizan celebrated late break point. After Klizan double-faulted in the fifth set, the Slovak emphatically screamed with joy.

A little before the "handshake" this is how Klizan celebreated Lokoli's df on 2-4 15-40 5th set pic.twitter.com/RBiyf7wEHF — Stefano Berlincioni (@Carretero77) May 30, 2017

Tuesday was the first time the players ever faced each other, according to the ATP.

Klizan has not appeared publicly commented on the incident.

The Slovakian star is known for his emotional responses, however, via his boisterous celebrations or unique tantrums. In April, Klizan took his frustrations out on an innocent umbrella at a Masters 1000 event when he didn’t like the chair umpire’s call.

Klizan will face British star and current No. 1-ranked player Andy Murray in the next round.