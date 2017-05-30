A bench-clearing brawl erupted during a minor-league baseball game over the weekend, but what distinguished this one was the weapon of choice used by one of the combatants.

Eduardo Jimenez, a reliever for the West Michigan Whitecaps, ran onto the field to join the fray and threw one of several baseballs he had with him at the legs of Dayton Dragons reliever Jason Stallings. Jimenez was not ejected, but most likely is facing punishment. Stallings was not injured, but appeared bewildered by the move. (The throw comes at the 52-second mark of the video below.)

The fight stemmed from a play at second base, when Whitecaps shortstop Danny Pereria appeared to step on the foot of the Dragons’ Jose Siri, who had slid into the base on a steal. Siri registered his dismay to the umpire and then baseball players did what baseball players will do: they ran onto the field for a lot of posturing and yelling.

Both Siri and Pereria were ejected and the Whitecaps, a Detroit Tigers affiliate won, 2-1, in 10 innings, increasing their lead in the Class A Midwest League East Division to two games. The teams met again Monday, with Dayton, a Cincinnati Reds affiliate, winning and closing the gap to one game.