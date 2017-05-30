Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has dropped his bid to buy the Miami Marlins, according to the Associated Press, which quoted “a person close to the negotiations” on Tuesday.

Bush, whose brother — former president George W. Bush — used to own the Texas Rangers, became interested in purchasing the Marlins in April when he reportedly partnered with former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter to form a bid.

“Gov. Bush has great respect for Derek Jeter, and Derek remains a great friend,” the AP’s anonymous source said. “And he’s looking forward to a great rest of the season for the Marlins.”

Jeter, who as not publicly commented on his current relationship with Bush, may still make a bid on the team without Bush.

Without Bush spearheading the bids, the AP reports, Tagg Romney, one of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s sons, has become the front-runner to purchase the team, which had reportedly garnered offers of around $1.3 billion. Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine is also said to have fielded a bid.

That would be quite the return on investment for current owner Jeffrey Loria, who purchased the team for just more than $158 million in 2002.

The Marlins, who won the World Series in 2003 and got a new $634 million ballpark in 2012 mostly courtesy of the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County, have not publicly commented on the sale.