

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, right, greets his father, LaVar, after a game in March. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

More than a few people who know a lot about the NBA have suggested that LaVar Ball’s big talk means that his son, Lonzo, will enter the pros with a target on his back. To at least one of Lonzo Ball’s former UCLA teammates, that’s a shame.

“It’s just an unfair thing for Lonzo, because I think he gets a rep he doesn’t deserve,” Bryce Alford said Monday. An NBA hopeful in his own right, Alford was one of the Bruins’ “three white guys” LaVar Ball blamed for the early exit from the NCAA tournament suffered by his son, although the outspoken father subsequently said those remarks were misinterpreted.

[JaVale McGee reportedly called not ‘smart enough’ for NBA Finals by Cavs player]

However, Ball has made similarly eyebrow-raising comments about his son, including that Lonzo, who just completed a stellar freshman season at UCLA and is expected to be a top-three pick in June’s NBA draft, is already better than Steph Curry. More recently, speaking in regard to his company’s $495 basketball sneakers, LaVar Ball said that Michael Jordan “ain’t Lonzo Ball.”

The incessant boasting has turned LaVar Ball into a household name, at least in the sports world, and provided an enormous amount of free advertising for the family’s nascent business, Big Baller Brand. However, that has come at the cost of placing an enormous amount of pressure on Lonzo Ball to live up to the hype (at least until his two younger brothers, both touted players at the high school level, can take their shots at the pros).

ESPN’s Darren Rovell said Tuesday on the “Dan Patrick Show” that Lonzo Ball had turned down $2 million-per-year endorsement deals, from Nike and Adidas, in favor of launching Big Baller Brand. “I guess the story becomes more intriguing in that if he goes to the Lakers, he could’ve made much more money, maybe doubled his deal on that alone, and decided to pass,” Rovell said.

Earlier this month, Lakers President Magic Johnson, whose team has been strongly linked to Ball with the No. 2 pick, said that the ex-Bruin will “probably” enter the NBA with “a target on his back.” That followed comments by Cavaliers forward Channing Frye, who said Ball would be “disgustingly easy to hate on.”

Alford, though, was full of praise for his former teammate, calling Ball “an absolutely great kid and great teammate, [who] truly cares about what his teammates are doing more than himself.” He said that Ball “makes everybody around him better, whether it be a guard or a big, anybody,” adding, “That dude’s a special kid.”

Alford, speaking at his own Lakers workout, also made sure to note that LaVar Ball has “done a good job of getting [Lonzo] ready to be where he’s at, and he’s helped him become a great basketball player.” But Alford noted that Lonzo Ball, who exhibits a quieter demeanor than his father, “does get a persona that’s totally not him.”

“He’s not real vocal on the court,” Alford said of Ball. “He’s a great locker room guy, and he just leads by example, and he gets people to follow.”

[LeBron James vows to own an NBA team someday]

Alford’s father, Steve, happens to be the Bruins’ head coach, and he was confirmed by Lakers Coach Luke Walton as someone the team wanted to contact in regard to LaVar Ball’s “involvement” with the program while Lonzo was there. Last week, Alford told reporters that Ball had “zero” presence with the Bruins. “Never at practice; never called me,” the coach said (via the Los Angeles Times) of the father of his star player.

LaVar Ball, though, has had a major presence in the high school careers of his children, to the occasional chagrin of their coaches, and the Lakers, not to mention other NBA teams, would have reason to be concerned about bringing aboard him by drafting his son next month. Lonzo Ball may not deserve the notoriety his father has bestowed on the whole family, but there’s little he can do about it now — beside making sure he isn’t an NBA bust.

If Ball doesn’t live up to expectations, his father has ensured that he will crash-land with a particularly resounding thud. Speaking of which, that was the sound many observers thought they heard in a video Tuesday, in which LaVar Ball responded to a long-distance-shooting challenge from Ice Cube.

Ball was shown taking a shot and describing his form as “still pretty,” but the unseen path of the ball resulted in what sounded like a distinct clang. That presumed brick bespoke, to some, the hollowness of Ball’s braggadocio, but it will be up to his son to make sure his own game does the loudest talking.

(H/T Lakers Nation)