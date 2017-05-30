

LeBron James’s NBA aspirations go right to the top of the organizational chart. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It appears that LeBron James’s pursuit of Michael Jordan’s legacy could continue well after the Cleveland forward’s playing days are over. That’s because James recently stated that, at some future point, he wants to own an NBA team — just as Jordan currently does.

“I will own a team someday,” James told Ken Berger of The Athletic. “That’s my next thing.”

Through a combination of massive salaries and endorsement deals, as well as other business interests, James is on his way to becoming something close to a billionaire, but he would likely need some deep-pocketed help to buy an NBA squad, given that the average value has soared to $1.36 billion (per Forbes). The New Orleans Pelicans have been rated as the league’s least-valuable franchise, at around $750 million, with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks also on the low end.

Jordan, of course, owns the Hornets, which he bought for what looks like a relative steal — $275 million — in 2010. As a player, Jordan was strongly identified with the Chicago Bulls, but the Hornets (then called the Bobcats) also made sense, given that he hails from North Carolina and played his college ball there.

Presumably, the Akron-born James would ideally want to own the Cavaliers, but there could be some major obstacles. For one thing, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who bought the team for $325 million in 2005, has had a strained relationship with his superstar player. At 55, Gilbert could theoretically own the Cavs for decades to come and, in any event, may not want to sell to James.

In addition, the Cavs have leapt in reported value to around $1.2 billion, in no small part due to the success to which James has led them. However, at 32 himself, the four-time NBA MVP still has years to go as a player, so he is a long way from putting together a bid for any squad.

As for why he wants to own a team, James said he thought it would “be cool.” He added, “I’ll stay part of the game and still be able to put people in positions of power. I’ve always loved that, putting people in a position of power to feel like they can make a change and make things happen.”

This is not the first time that James, whose most immediate concern is facing the Warriors again in the NBA Finals, has spoken of eventually becoming an owner. “I feel like my brain as far as the game of basketball is unique and I would love to continue to give my knowledge to the game,” he said last year (via cleveland.com). “And I would love to be a part of a franchise, if not at the top.

“My dream is to actually own a team, and I don’t need to have fully hands on,” James added. “If I’m fortunate enough to own a team, then I’m going to hire the best GM and president that I can. But I have a feel like I have a good eye for not only talent, because we all see a lot of talent, but the things that make the talent, the chemistry, what type of guy he is, his work ethic, his passion, the basketball IQ side of things, because talent only goes so far.”

James also acknowledged in 2016 that he wants to challenge Jordan’s unofficial status as the greatest player in NBA history, calling the former Chicago star “this ghost I’m chasing.” Jordan ended his playing days in 2003, just before James’s career began, but the two could someday find themselves squaring off from their respective owner’s boxes.