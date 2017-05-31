

Steve Johnson cries at the net after his second-round French Open win. (Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA)

Winning a tough match at the French Open on Wednesday had little to do with Steve Johnson’s emotional breakdown afterward on the Roland Garros court.

Johnson, the tournament’s 25th seed, is mourning the loss of his father, a Southern California tennis coach who died unexpectedly in his sleep on May 11. Johnson, who saved two set points in the fourth-set tiebreaker to beat Borna Coric 6-2, 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-6(6), fell to his knees and wept when the match was over.

“I just knew he was looking down on me on that last point and gave me the strength to finish it off,” Johnson tearfully said of his father, Steve Sr., who was 58. “Physically, I’m okay. Emotionally, I’m a mess. He always wanted me to be a fighter and a competitor so that’s what I’m going to do, day in and day out. That’s the only thing I can do.”

Johnson is accompanied by family members who had been planning a trip to Paris to celebrate his sister’s college graduation. “My mom and sister and my fiancee are here, so it makes it easier and harder all at the same time to see them,” he said. “Just the pain and just trying to get through it. You know, it’s hard.”

Johnson, who won a five-set match Monday, advances to a third-round match against Dominic Thiem, the No. 6 seed.