

Arsène Wenger, now and forever on the Arsenal sideline. (Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images)

Arsène Wenger, the Premier League’s longest-serving coach, agreed to a two-year extension to remain with Arsenal after a season in which the Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification but won the FA Cup for the seventh time under the 67-year-old Frenchman.

“Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved,” embattled team owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement released Wednesday morning. “Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League standings this season — the top four advance to next season’s Champions League — marking the first time it has missed out on Europe’s top club tournament since 1997-98 under Wenger, who took over in 1996. The club did win the FA Cup, however, with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in Saturday’s final, and with Wenger’s contract about to expire, the team had to make some sort of move.

The extension is sure to inflame a sizable portion of the team’s fan base, which is weary of the team’s inability to win the Premier League under Wenger (he has three titles but none since 2003-04) and its Champions League failures (Wenger led the Gunners to the final once, in 2005-06, but last advanced past the round of 16 in 2009-10).

To some, the extension is a sign that Kroenke, the American who also owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, cares more about revenue than success, that he’s fine with “good enough” rather than “great.”

“To keep Wenger around can send but one message: That the status quo is satisfactory,” Yahoo’s Leander Schaerlaeckens wrote Tuesday. “That being in the upper regions of the Premier League, but never at the top of it, suffices. That being in the Champions League — or in some seasons, like the upcoming one, not even present at all — and making it to the knockout stages, but no further, will do just fine.”

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis denied all that in the statement.

“There is no complacency anywhere at this club,” Gazidis said. “Our goal is to compete for and win trophies here and in Europe. Everything we do is designed to make that happen and we will be working hard on and off the pitch this summer to improve and make a strong challenge next season.

“The club has grown beyond recognition in every aspect in recent years and we have the platform to be successful and meet the ambitions we and our fans share.”

U.S. soccer analyst Alexi Lalas is of the opinion that no one better is walking through that door.

I think @Arsenal came to the conclusion that there’s nobody better for their business available. You don’t change simply for sake of change. https://t.co/6pbmrg3pFB — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) May 31, 2017

Kroenke’s support of Wenger is somewhat reminiscent of his backing of Jeff Fisher, who coached the Rams from 2012 to 2016 even though he never had a winning record. The billionaire only was spurred to action by last year’s disastrous campaign, in which Fisher won just four games in the team’s return to Los Angeles and finally was fired with three games remaining in the season.