Colin Kaepernick met with the Seattle Seahawks last week about their backup quarterback job, and everything seemed to suggest that the two sides would be a pretty good fit. For one, Seattle needed a viable backup to Russell Wilson with only Trevone Boykin (who has been arrested twice this offseason) and Jake Heaps (who was cut twice by the Seahawks last season) on the roster. For another, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said Seattle would be “a perfect place” for Kaepernick because the team’s personnel would be so welcoming.

But on Tuesday, Sirius XM radio host Pat Kirwan threw cold water on that possible pairing.

Sirius' Pat Kirwan on whether Seattle will sign Colin Kaepernick: "I don't think that's going to happen."

Kirwan probably would know. The former NFL scout, assistant coach and personnel executive has known Pete Carroll since 1990, and the Seahawks coach had this to say about him in Kirwan’s 2015 book, “Take Your Eye Off the Ball 2.0″: “We’re like football soul mates, people who just make sense to each other and have developed a level of nonverbal communication that’s very special.”

Kirwan did not seem to elaborate on his prediction, and the Seahawks won’t be talking about it at least until Friday, when Carroll talks with reporters during Seahawks organized team activities. Seattle’s coach did say before Kaepernick’s visit last week that the team was considering multiple quarterbacks, Robert Griffin III among them. Plus, NFL journeyman Austin Davis reportedly visited with the Seahawks at the same time Kaepernick did, and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times says former Vikings starter Christian Ponder also could be under consideration.

If Seattle is off the table, Kaepernick might have to wait until the inevitable training camp injuries to sign on with a team (as Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith suggests) because there simply aren’t many teams with an open roster spot right now.