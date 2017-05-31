

Ronda Rousey will be surrounded by several ESPN personalities on the show. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

It remains to be seen if Ronda Rousey ever resumes her MMA career, but she’ll soon be featured in a different athletic event: “Battle of the Network Stars.” The former UFC champion and recently retired NFL star DeMarcus Ware are set to lead competing teams in the latest reboot of the decades-old TV show.

According to ESPN, 10 episodes of the series will air on ABC, starting June 29. Rousey and Ware will be permanent team captains of rotating squads composed of “100 TV stars, from 14 different network and cable companies,” who represent “multiple eras and different genres.”

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg will host, along with Joe Tessitore — no, not Mike Golic — and the network will also provide Cari Champion and Cassidy Hubbarth as sideline reporters. “Viewers can look forward to seeing a fresh take at some of the classic show’s sporting events like Tug of War, Archery, Kayak Relay, the Obstacle Course and the Dunk Tank,” ESPN said.

For Rousey, it’s a chance to further her Hollywood aspirations while reinforcing her image as a superstar athlete. That image has taken a beating, more or less literally, as she has been knocked out in both of her past two UFC fights, with a long layoff in between them and few indications since the most recent loss, to Amanda Nunes in December, that Rousey intends to stage another MMA comeback.

“You get to a point, especially in this business, when you have to start looking at things, and she loves acting,” UFC President Dana White said of Rousey in November. “She loves acting, she’s good at it, and if she dedicates herself to it, she’ll be even better at it.”

Rousey’s most recent screen appearance came in an episode of NBC’s “Blindspot” earlier in May. The 30-year-old former judo champion also got engaged recently to Travis Browne, a UFC heavyweight.

Quick promo for my @nbcblindspot guest appearance airing this Wednesday, May 3rd at 8pm/7c on @NBC A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Ware retired after the 2016 season, one in which he spent his third year in Denver after having helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. Before that, he spent nine seasons in Dallas, becoming the Cowboys’ all-time sack leader with 116.

The inclusion of Ware and Rousey, as well as announcers and reporters from ESPN, speaks to the intention of the producers of “Battle” to present the episodes as legitimate athletic events. The original series, which ran from 1976 to 1988, has a distinctly cheesy place in TV history, but Andrew Glassman, executive producer of the new version, told Vulture, “We want to treat this like the great groundbreaking sports competition it was in its day.”

There will be plenty of nods to nostalgia, as Glassman said, “If you’re expecting to see the yellow jackets and the [old-school ABC Sports] mic flags, you’ll be delighted.” Having the stars represent their respective networks won’t work as well in today’s media landscape, so the updated format will feature, as the producer put it, “teams based on the characters people love from over the years to the current day — Cops vs. TV Sitcoms, White House vs. Lawyers, TV Moms & Dads vs. TV Kids, etc.”

“If someone could go back in time and tell the 10-year-old me, glued to the television, watching Howard Cosell and all the biggest names in television running obstacle courses and playing tug of war, that someday he would be directly involved with ‘Battle of the Network Stars,’ he would have said it was the coolest thing ever,” Greenberg, whose lengthy run on “Mike & Mike” ends this year, said. “Decades later, that’s exactly how I feel.”