

Serena Williams intently watches her sister, Venux, win a second-round match at the French Open. (Petr David Josek/AP)

Serena Williams was in an unfamiliar spot Wednesday at Roland Garros. Instead of sitting courtside during changeovers in a French Open match, she was in the stands, happy to watch her sister play as she awaits the birth of her first child in September.

If the tennis great was itching to get out onto the clay herself, she wasn’t showing it, but her longtime coach told a different story.

Patrick Mouratoglou said via the Associated Press that she recently texted him to say, “‘It’s going to sound weird, but I’m going on the court. I don’t want to lose my touch.’ That was her joke, talking about losing her touch. But she wants to keep in contact with the racket and the ball. There is no doubt that she plans to come back.”

Her layoff will not be long, either. She intends to play in the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 15. “For anyone, it sounds impossible, because it’s too short a time after you give birth, but Serena is Serena,” Mouratoglou said. “There is no rule that you can apply to Serena. She has a body that is not anybody’s body. She has a will that is also completely unusual. She is one of a kind.

“I never see any limits for her and put any limits to her because that would be wrong. So if she says Australian Open, it’s going to be the Australian Open.”

It was weird to see Serena sitting in a shady spot as she watched Venus win her second-round match, but she said, “it feels fine. I don’t feel anything. It’s just a part of my life.”

Venus told reporters that “it must be an interesting feeling, to say the least.” And then perhaps she spilled the beans about the baby’s gender, referring to her as “she.”

As for Williams’s return, in case you’re wondering how sharp she will be next January, remember that she won her 23rd Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant. She’ll be different, yet still the same, as an April 24 Instagram note to the baby showed how tennis was still on her mind. “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you. … once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy”