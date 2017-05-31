If hazard pay is a thing in the beauty industry, the woman who was saddled with the laborious task of giving Shaquille O’Neal a pedicure Wednesday certainly deserves it.

To remind you (and apologies in advance, but it’s my job), the national nightmare that is O’Neal’s misshapen, grotesque, size 22 feet began last week when the NBA Hall of Famer took off his socks and shoes and shoved his piggly-wigglies into one of the cameras during a live broadcast of TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

Someone get this man a pedicure! pic.twitter.com/SFCjnq7XV7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2017

The image of Shaq’s deformed, “baked potato” toe, as his co-host Ernie Johnson deemed it last week, goaded a slew of Internet reaction, including a tweet from O’Neal’s teenage son Shareef, who apologized to the world on behalf of his dad.

Whoever saw my dads toes on TV, I'm sorry — Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) May 26, 2017

And while Shaq waved off the criticism of his tootsies at the time, he apparently decided to take the advice of his frenemy Charles Barkley, who repeatedly said on the now-infamous broadcast last week that Shaq’s needed a pedicure.

And that, dear, queasy readers, is why this poor woman wisely slipped on some rubber gloves and did what few of us would have the guts to do.

Getting my boys shined up #bigprettyfeet #nomoreuglyfeet #paintuglytoes A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 31, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

After the woman took two hands to cut through one of Shaq’s toenails, she moved on to the scrubbing portion of our program, which appeared to put the basketball star in some pain.

Scrub down A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 31, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

She then lotioned Shaq’s lower legs and feet, making sure to look away at times so her eyes wouldn’t burn in their sockets.

Waxing my babies can't wait to show y'all my big ugly pretty feet thanks for all the memes and the joke hillarious @mrnatejackson @dcyoungfly love y'all A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 31, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

And finally, Shaq opted to have his toenails painted platinum, which somehow made his toes look even scarier than before.

Walaaaa #bigplatunumdiamondtoes #nomoreuglyfeet #bigsexyfeetass A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 31, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

No doubt, Shaq likely is planning to put his feet back on national television during the NBA Finals, when he, Barkley and Chris Webber are slated to host a special “Live at the Finals” program on NBA TV during Games 3 and 4. And now you know what channel to avoid.