

Kevin Sumlin has to live up to that giant logo next season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

There are a bunch of Power 5 college football coaches who are thought to be on the hot seat entering the 2017: Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, Tennessee’s Butch Jones, UCLA’s Jim Mora Jr., etc. But there’s just one coach who is known to be on the hot seat, and it’s because his athletic director said so Tuesday on national TV: Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin.

“Coach knows he has to win and he has to win this year,” Aggies AD Scott Woodward told ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

“Last year was extremely disappointing,” Woodward added. “We were as highly ranked as and got up there and played very well, hard competitive games and fell off like we’ve been doing. And we were very disappointed, very disappointed as a program both coach and I, and I just want to make darn sure we’re going to get it right. … We have to do better than we’ve done in the past.”

It’s rare to see an AD be so forthright about such things — no one wants to give an opposing program dirt it can use in recruiting — but it’s hard to say Woodward was going out on a limb. Since going 11-2 in his Aggies debut and finishing No. 5 in 2011’s final Associated Press rankings, Sumlin led Texas A&M to records of 9-4, 8-5, 8-5 and 8-5, which doesn’t quite hack it at a place like College Station and a conference like the Southeastern Conference.

Naturally, anytime a coach gets attached to the hot seat it begets talk about his possible replacement, which in this case means Chip Kelly. The former Oregon, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers coach will take the year off from the sideline to be an ESPN college football studio analyst, and few expect him to be in the same job in 2018, especially now that he can go back to the NCAA game without a show-cause hearing over recruiting violations committed at Oregon (the sanctions against Kelly expired in December 2014).

“With Kelly’s show-cause sanctions for NCAA violations now expired, he’s an overwhelmingly enticing hire — Kelly’s involvement in any rule breaking will quickly be forgotten as ADs and alums dream of that old Ducks offense coming to their campus,” Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel writes. “That’s even true in the Aggies’ case, when much of the trouble came from Kelly recruiting in Texas. It doesn’t matter. No one really cares about the NCAA rules.”

Sports Illustrated’s Stewart Mandel agrees: “It’s a big-name program with big money to spend, and a chance for Kelly to run his blur offense in a state full of fast skill players. If nothing else, the ultra-confident coach would likely relish the chance to face off with Nick Saban every year.”

One does have to wonder if Kelly would enjoy the spotlight at Texas A&M, where life centers on the football team and little else. Take these quotes from Oregon boosters who talked to Willamette Week’s John Locanthi in 2012:

“He’s good at talking to people,” says Jack Roberts, “but he’s not a glad-handing guy.”

Dan Dutton, a booster and former walk-on player at Oregon under Rich Brooks, says: “Fundraising and socializing are not his favorite activities.”

But then again, football at Texas A&M comes pre-funded (from SEC riches and a massive season ticket and donor base) and presold. How much glad-handing would Kelly actually have to do at a place like College Station, other than making sure the biggest boosters feel loved? All Kelly would have to do is win, which is something that’s been made abundantly clear to the Aggies’ current coach.